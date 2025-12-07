E-Paper | December 07, 2025

1,515 get degrees at IoBM convocation

Dawn Report Published December 7, 2025
KARACHI: As many as 1,515 graduates were awarded degrees at the 28th convoction of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Saturday.

The event took place during IoBM’s 30th anniversary year, marking three decades since IoBM’s College of Business Management (CBM) began classes in September 1995, said a press release issued here.

The graduating class included 19 gold medalists and 64 students who received merit certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Aga Khan University President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin said that among the graduates, he sees a generation with immense potential and recognises in them the emerging leaders of Pakistan.

He urged them to remain optimistic, noting that the future will be shaped by their ideas and their efforts. He advised the graduates to become regular readers, safeguard their health and remain lifelong learners.

During his welcome address, IoBM Chancellor M. Bashir Janmohammad said that the true chief guests of the day were the graduates’ parents, who had made countless sacrifices.

He urged the graduates to uphold honesty and a commitment to contributing positively to Pakistan.

Presenting the progress report, IoBM President Talib Syed Karim described the past year as “one of the most defining” in the institute’s 30-year history. He noted that IoBM strengthened its global standing by submitting its AACSB application and becoming the first university in Pakistan to be recognised as a member institution of the Business Graduate Association and the Association of MBAs.

