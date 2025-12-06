14 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan intelligence-based operations: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that 14 terrorists were killed in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan..

In a statement, the military’s media wing said nine khawarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij were killed on Friday.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It said an IBO was conducted in Tank on the reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of [the] operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven khawarij were sent to hell,” the statement read.

In a separate IBO conducted in Lakki Marwat, “two more khawarij were effectively neutralised by security forces”.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area,” the statement said.

Later in the day, the ISPR said security forces conducted an IBO in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district and killed five terrorists belonging to the Fitna al Hindustan. The state has designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists in all three instances.

According to the military’s media wing, the eliminated terrorists “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians”.

It added that a counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-i-Istehkam would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of “foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the operations. According to a statement posted by state broadcaster PTV on X, he said that security forces were making big gains against terrorism under Azm-i-Istehkam.

“The nation stands with security forces against terrorism. We are determined to root out terrorism from the country,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari commended the “courage and timely action” of the security forces in “thwarting the heinous intentions of the terrorists,” PTV reported.

He stressed that “the nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorists will continue to stay intact until the menace is rooted out”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that “security forces neutralised the militants with remarkable efficiency,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

He also praised their professionalism, courage, and the swift action taken. He noted that the “timely operations thwarted major threats and demonstrated the exceptional skill and commitment of Pakistan’s security personnel”.

“The nation takes pride in the bravery and professionalism of its soldiers,” he was quoted as saying. “Security forces remain fully determined to restore and maintain lasting peace in KP,” the minister added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier this week, security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP’s North Waziristan district.