4 militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Kalat: ISPR

Abdullah Momand Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 12:33pm
An image of Pakistan Army personnel in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
Four Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on November 1 security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of militants belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan.

The state has designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

“Weapons and ammunition [were] also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities,” it added.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area,” the statement said, adding that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue to wipe out foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating the terrorists, his official account posted on social media platform X.

“The nation stands firmly with its forces in their resolve to root out terrorism under Operation Azm-i-Istehkam,” he said.

The development comes a day after the ISPR said at least three terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces. The spike followed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

