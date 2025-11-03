At least three terrorists killed in separate operations across KP: ISPR

At least three terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

“Movement of a group of khwarij, opposite general area Esham, North Waziristan District, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces.”

The military’s media wing said troops effecttively engaged the group of khawarij. “As a result of precise and skillful engagement, two khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell.”

In July, the government designated the banned terrorist outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan as Fitna al Khawarij, mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

The ISPR added that one of the terrorists killed was identified as Qasim, and Afghan national who was serving in the Afghan Border Police.

In another intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s Tank district, security forces killed another terrorist, identified as Ikramuddin aka Abu Dajana, also an Afghan national.

“These incidents reveal continued involvement of Afghan nationals in numerous terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces inside Pakistan.”

“Pakistan has repeatedly been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan,” said the ISPR.

The statement added that the security forces of Pakistan remain “resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers”. A sanitisation operation was launched in the area to eliminate any “other Indian sponsored Kharji”.

Last week, the deputy chief of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Amjad alias Mazahim, was killed in an IBO.

According to ISPR, Amjad was a deputy to TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud and headed the group’s Rehbari Shura.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces. The spike followed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.