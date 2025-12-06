Book review : Who was Edgar Allan Poe?

Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer who lived in the 1800s and made a name for himself as the “father” of several story genres, such as detective stories, science fiction and spooky horror tales. In his lifetime, he became famous primarily because of one poem, The Raven, but there was more to the great author/poet than many know.

This book, Who Was Edgar Allan Poe? by Jim Gigliotti, helps young readers learn more about Poe’s life and why his stories often feel dark or sad.

The book, filled with illustrations by Tim Foley, takes you back to a time when life was tough, especially for actors and immigrants like Poe’s parents.

Poe’s life wasn’t easy. He lost both his parents when he was just two years old and was adopted by a family in Virginia. He loved his foster mother very much, but his foster father wanted to control his future.

Poe attended boarding school on the insistence of his foster father and later joined the army to seek a stable job, but deep down he knew he wanted to be a writer more than anything else.

And he became a great one! Poe created the first fictional detective ever, C. Auguste Dupin, who inspired the famous Sherlock Holmes. He also helped shape the genres of science fiction and modern horror.

Some of his most famous stories include The Fall of the House of Usher, The Masque of the Red Death and The Tell-Tale Heart.

The book explains where Poe got his ideas and how his difficult life, losing his mother, foster mother and later his wife, shaped the sad tone of many of his stories.

It also describes the strange and mysterious way he died at age 40, a mystery that still puzzles people today.

At the end of the book, there are two timelines: one showing the events of Poe’s life and another showing what was happening in the world around him.

Even though Poe had many critics during his lifetime and after his death, his writing proved his true talent. Today, the Edgar Allan Poe Awards are given every year to honour the best mystery writers, keeping his legacy alive nearly 200 years later.

