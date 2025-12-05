E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Controversial social media posts case: Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatha submit list of defence witnesses

Malik Asad Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:13pm
Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (left) and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (right), outside a court in Islamabad on November 5. — Screengrab/File
Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (left) and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (right), outside a court in Islamabad on November 5. — Screengrab/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Lawyer Imaan Mazari and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chatha, on Friday handed over their list of defence witnesses as proceedings resumed in the controversial tweets case before Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka in the District and Sessions Courts, Islamabad.

At the start of the hearing, Chatha filed a fresh application requesting the court to allow both accused to record their statements under Section 342 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CRPC) and to present witnesses in their defence. The court issued a notice to the prosecution on the application and briefly adjourned the hearing until 10am.

When proceedings resumed, Chatha argued the application himself, stating that the 342 statement submitted by the state counsel was not theirs and had been filed without the accused being informed.

He maintained that during cross-examination, the state counsel was given a questionnaire of 33 questions, which was later used to prepare a 342 reply that the defence does not accept.

Chatha also informed the court that a no-confidence application had been filed against state counsel Taimur Janjua and insisted that the accused must be allowed to submit their own statement.

He also read out the names of proposed defence witnesses, which include Ahmed Noorani’s mother, journalist Mudassar Naru’s mother, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, poet Ahmed Farhad, journalist Arifa Noor and others. Chatha added that the witnesses could appear physically or online, subject to the court’s approval.

Representatives of the bar, including District Bar President Naeem Gujjar, Raja Aleem Abbasi, and Riasat Ali Azad, supported Chatha’s plea, arguing that the right to a fair trial required the court to record the accused’s personal statements under Section 342.

They maintained that no case could proceed without ensuring that the accused were fully aware of the contents submitted on their behalf.

The prosecution began its arguments after the defence submissions, disputing the claim that no forensic examination had been conducted and asserting that the matter had already been examined. The prosecution also cited Supreme Court precedents to support its position.

During the proceedings, the state counsel submitted written closing arguments.

Judge Majoka briefly exited the courtroom, prompting slogans from some lawyers before he returned.

After arguments on various applications and the prosecution’s main submissions, the court adjourned the hearing until Monday, December 8.

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe