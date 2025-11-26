E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Jurist bodies slam ‘ongoing judicial harassment’ of Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatta

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (left) and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (right), outside a court in Islamabad on November 5. — Screengrab/File
Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (left) and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (right), outside a court in Islamabad on November 5. — Screengrab/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Jurist’s body Lawyers for Lawyers published an open letter on Wednesday condemning the “ongoing judicial harassment” of lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chatta and urging the government to drop the cases against them.

The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCIA) had registered a case against Mazari and Chattha, accusing the two of attempting to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts and of creating the impression that the armed forces were engaged in terrorism within the country.

Their lawyer, appointed by the court, refused to cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses during the most recent hearing on Tuesday, saying that he could not “ask questions dictated” to him.

In a press release, Lawyers for Lawyers, the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, the Law Society of England and Wales, the International Commission of Jurists and the International Observatory of Lawyers at Risk expressed concern over the case.

“We have received credible information indicating that the recent indictment and criminal proceedings against the couple, marred by serious irregularities and the denial of due process guarantees, are intended to obstruct their legitimate legal work and retaliate against them for exercising their right to freedom of expression,” it read.

Lawyers for Lawyers noted tweets made by the couple criticising the armed forces and that the trial progressed rapidly but was “marred by procedural irregularities and apparent judicial bias, raising serious concerns about [its] fairness and legitimacy”.

“The ongoing trial is part of a broader troubling trend of judicial harassment aimed at exhausting the lawyers’ time and resources, discrediting their work, and obstructing their ability to represent victims of state violence,” Lawyers for Lawyers said.

The body urged the authorities to:

  • Immediately drop all charges and end criminal proceedings against Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha related to their legitimate professional activities and exercise of freedom of expression;
  • Immediately cease all acts of harassment, intimidation, and improper interference in their legitimate professional work;
  • Ensure that all lawyers in Pakistan can perform their professional duties without fear of reprisals and free of all undue restrictions in accordance with international standards.
World

Read more

Khalid Javed
Nov 27, 2025 06:22am
No one is above the law. One should know how to respect the law and one who misbehaves and abuse the law should be punished accordingly. Especially in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Ali Fazal
Nov 27, 2025 01:42pm
@Khalid Javed, what law are you referring to sir? The law of the dictator, that asks for submission and silence against his institution's injustices? The lawyers speaking their mind is not breaking any law. Get your facts right.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe