‘Who do you think you are?’: DG ISPR lashes out at Imran’s ‘anti-army rhetoric’

The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Friday assailed incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan for creating and spreading an “anti-army” rhetoric, stating that such narratives were now out of the realm of politics and had become a “national security threat”.

The DG ISPR was speaking during a press conference in Rawalpindi. At the beginning of his press conference, he talked about a “creeping national security threat” that had become necessary for the military to address.

“That threat emanates from a delusional mindset of a delusional person who has become captive to his own ego, thinking that his wishes are bigger than those of the state of Pakistan,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said, in an apparent reference to incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan.

“His ego, his wishes, and frustrations have grown to such an extent that he thinks that the world would cease to exist without him.”

The DG ISPR added that it would be “a bit strange to see it coming from me, but the narrative that person is pushing is no more about politics now but has become a matter of national security.”

According to Lt Gen Chaudhry, it was “very important” for the military’s media wing to clarify, remove all ambiguities and doubts, and say what needs to be said. “We need to understand how this narrative is working, and unfortunately, how it is working in deep collusion with external actors.”



He continued: “To understand that, first, I will set the stage by repeating something that the armed forces have been saying again and again, that we are the armed forces of Pakistan, we don’t represent any ethnicity, don’t represent any language, religious inclination, political thought or school of thought. We have people from all areas of Pakistan, all religions, all sects, all languages, and all political views, but we put all that aside once we wear this uniform.

“That is our pride, that is our honour; we strive, we die daily not for some language, area or political viewpoint. We strive and die on a daily basis for the people of Pakistan, for the integrity of Pakistan. And that we say very clearly, and we also don’t come from the elite class of Pakistan, we belong to the middle, lower-middle, and the poor socio-economic classes; we do not carry the flag of any political actor, class or elitism; This is your armed forces, and we are absolutely clear about the character of the armed forces of Pakistan, starting from a soldier all the way up to his field marshal,” he said.



The DG ISPR added that if someone attacked the armed forces and its leadership for the sake of their ego, delusional mindset and narcissistic way of thinking, “then we will also come and fight bare-knuckle, there should be no doubt about that,” he said.



“That is why we request again and again, you must be doing your politics. We respect all political parties and personalities, but please keep your politics away from the armed forces of Pakistan; don’t drag us into it. We don’t want to be part of your politics. That is why we need to communicate a few things clearly.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry then pointed out ways in which Imran’s rhetoric was harming the armed forces.



“First, no one can be allowed to create fissures between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan. Why? Because this is the only armed force that you have. You don’t have a choice; this country doesn’t have any other armed forces. You can have an opinion or observation about the forces, and if that could be a constructive observation or criticism, you are most welcome to do that. But that doesn’t allow you to instigate or provoke the people of Pakistan against the army and try to create a gap between the two.”

He said that it was the armed forces that were standing between the Hindutva mindset in India and their hegemonic design, and the people of Pakistan. “It is these armed forces that are standing between the khawarij, terrorists, fitna al-khawarij, fitna al-Hindustan operating from Afghanistan and the people, and we also know for a fact that every country has an army. It is a famous saying that there will always be an army in a country, but if it is not yours, it will be your enemy’s. So, the one who attacks their own army and its leadership, is he trying to create space for someone else’s army? What is his design? Why is he trying to do that?



“We are clear, and the people of Pakistan are clear that this cannot happen, because they understand, we understand, that you can fool some of the people all the time,” he said.

Continuing to assail the PTI founder, the DG ISPR said that whenever someone meets “this person”, he keeps aside the law, Constitution and rules and plays the narrative against the state of Pakistan, especially the armed forces of Pakistan and its leadership.

“Tell me, under which law, rules and Constitution can this be allowed? Which politics in Pakistan allows you to go and meet a convict, and a narrative is continuously built from there against their own country’s armed forces? Which constitutional provision allows this?” Lt Gen Chaudhry questioned, referring to PTI’s demand to allow them to meet Imran at Adiala Jail, where he’s been imprisoned since 2023.

“You talk about Article 17 of the Constitution and freedom of expression, it clearly says that freedom of expression and political activity are permitted, subject to reasonable restrictions. Under reasonable restrictions, nothing can be allowed that will be against the security and integrity of the state.“

“Article 19 says freedom of expression is allowed, it absolutely is, but such freedom of expression cannot be allowed that goes against the security, integrity and defence of Pakistan. Is it written [in the Constitution] or not?” So, under which law, constitution, or rules, when you meet a convict, he spins a narrative against the army and its leadership? This is beyond our understanding.”



Citing some examples, the DG ISPR recalled how Imran had been “spinning this narrative by trying to stop remittances to Pakistan so that the country defaults.”



“He then writes a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking it not to enter into any agreement with the country so that the state could default. He then resorts to civil disobedience, doesn’t pay electricity bills, so that anarchy is spread in the country. Let me give you another example from a few days ago: He (Imran) tells his followers to target the leadership of the army — the army which stood against an economy and an armed forces eight times bigger than it during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-i-Haq. And doing so, they gained respect for the nation.”

He then questioned who would actually benefit from such a narrative, adding that anyone living in Pakistan could not have such an agenda against the country.

“That agenda can only come from someone in Delhi. Someone sitting there and guiding that — who wishes that this army, which is your armour against kharjis and terrorists, sacrificing their lives — stops doing it. This agenda and narrative cannot come from elsewhere,” he said.

It is also worth mentioning that while he did not mention Imran’s name throughout the presser, he showed a video clip containing Imran’s anti-army tweets to prove his point.



Pointing out to certain social media accounts, the DG ISPR asked, “From where are these accounts run? No one knows. And when the party [PTI] is asked about where the accounts are run from, they say they don’t know it either, but they completely own the narrative that is being spread through these accounts.”

Calling Imran a “mental patient”, the DG ISPR recalled how a tweet was posted on Imran’s X account two days ago, which went viral within minutes.

“A lot of unnamed, troll accounts are involved in making the post viral. These accounts are being operated from outside Pakistan. They carry forward this narrative, but they originate from this zehni mareez’s post”.

He said that the Indian media and the accounts linked to the Indian-intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were making the posts viral.

“The Indian media is reporting against your army chief with such happiness. Who is providing this narrative to them? They air this narrative for hours. Why are they spending so much money on spreading the narrative of this delusional mindset of this narcissist? There is one reason, because he is speaking against the army and its chief. He is talking about creating a rift between the Pakistani army and the public.”

The head of the military’s media wing added that Afghan social media, being “facilitators of the khawarij”, was also involved in spreading Imran’s anti-army rhetoric.

“Why wouldn’t they do it? Because someone here is saying things about the Pakistan army and its leadership, then why will they not do it? They all operate simultaneously, and then the international media picks up such news, too. It is a collusion because they have the same purpose and the same enemy, i.e. the Pakistan Army and its leadership.”





More to follow