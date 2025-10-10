Call to fix milk rate at Rs300/litre

KARACHI: Dairy farmers, wholesalers and shopkeepers have jointly announced that milk will be sold at Rs300 per litre in Karachi from October 11, unless the government officially sets a reasonable rate.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, representatives from the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) and the All Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association said that the price hike is due to the rising cost of production and increased expenses.

They explained that the price of animal feed, which used to be around Rs500-600 per maund, has now doubled to Rs1,200 per maund, making it hard to cover the cost of milk production.

DCFA representatives added that it now costs Rs278 to produce one litre of milk, making it impossible to continue selling at the current price of Rs220 per litre.

Retailers also said they are facing losses as costs like packaging, electricity and labour have added Rs33.5 per litre to their expenses.

