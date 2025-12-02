Security forces kill 7 terrorists in North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two operations were carried out on the reported presence of khawarij.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in [the] general area [of] Mir Ali,” the statement read. “During the conduct of [the] operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khawarij were sent to hell.”

Another terrorist was killed in an IBO in Spinwam, the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians”.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as [a] relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by [the] security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Earlier today, Miranshah Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali and two cops were among four martyred after the official’s vehicle came under attack in KP’s Bannu district.

Bannu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan confirmed the number of casualties.

“The attack was sudden, and after opening fire on the vehicle, the assailants also set it on fire,” he said. The DIG said the area was cordoned off after the incident and a search was underway to locate the attackers.

“Security forces and police are conducting a joint operation. Security in the area has been put on high alert and investigations are being carried out from every angle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilal Saqib, the assistant commissioner’s secretary, told the media that the incident took place at around 10am and that Wali was on his way to appear before a court when he was “ambushed” near Mamash Khel’s Masoomabad.

Giving details about the deaths, he said that two constables and a civilian, who was working in the fields, were martyred, while two police officials were injured.