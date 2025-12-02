E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

News Desk Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 08:55pm
Image showing Pakistan Army soldiers sitting in a van. — Reuters/ File
Image showing Pakistan Army soldiers sitting in a van. — Reuters/ File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two operations were carried out on the reported presence of khawarij.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in [the] general area [of] Mir Ali,” the statement read. “During the conduct of [the] operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khawarij were sent to hell.”

Another terrorist was killed in an IBO in Spinwam, the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians”.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as [a] relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by [the] security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Earlier today, Miranshah Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali and two cops were among four martyred after the official’s vehicle came under attack in KP’s Bannu district.

Bannu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan confirmed the number of casualties.

“The attack was sudden, and after opening fire on the vehicle, the assailants also set it on fire,” he said. The DIG said the area was cordoned off after the incident and a search was underway to locate the attackers.

“Security forces and police are conducting a joint operation. Security in the area has been put on high alert and investigations are being carried out from every angle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilal Saqib, the assistant commissioner’s secretary, told the media that the incident took place at around 10am and that Wali was on his way to appear before a court when he was “ambushed” near Mamash Khel’s Masoomabad.

Giving details about the deaths, he said that two constables and a civilian, who was working in the fields, were martyred, while two police officials were injured.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan

Read more

Gerda
Dec 02, 2025 11:14pm
Pakistan can't afford problems when the borders are about to get hot. Dialogues and solve the internal problems is the only solution.
Recommend 0
Din
Dec 02, 2025 11:29pm
Great but officials are being killed
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe