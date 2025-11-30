Punjab speaker calls 27th Amendment vital reform

• Malik Ahmad stresses need for stable constitutional interpretation for governance, economic continuity

• Cross-examined in PM Shehbaz’s Rs10bn defamation suit against Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Spea­­ker Malik Ahmad Khan has defended the 27th Constitution Amendment, describing it as a “necessary institutional reform aimed at reducing friction among constitutional bodies, clarifying judicial jurisdiction, and ensuring long-term administrative stability”.

Addressing the “Speaker Aur Awam” public engagement session here on Saturday, he said a major part of the discussion centered on the 27th Amendment. He said the amendment established a Federal Constitutional Court, introduced reforms to the transfer process for high court judges, created a commander for the new National Strategic Command, and provided legal protections to senior armed forces officials and the president.

“The amendment was necessary institutional reform aimed at reducing friction among constitutional bodies, clarifying judicial jurisdiction, and ensuring long-term administrative stability,” he reiterated.

He emphasised that the formation of the Federal Constitutional Court would help streamline constitutional cases, reduce overlapping mandates between courts, and promote greater judicial efficiency. Stability in constitutional interpretation, he argued, was essential for governance, economic continuity, and strengthening the federal structure.

Mr Khan also explained the role of the Punjab Assembly in shaping the lives of citizens through legislation, oversight, and representation. He highlighted the importance of youth participation in democracy, noting that the assembly’s legitimacy grew when the public — especially young people — engaged directly with elected representatives.

Defamation suit

Meanwhile, Malik Ahmad Khan was cross-examined on Saturday by counsel for incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the ex-PM.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani conducted the hearing of the Rs10 billion defamation suit.

The Punjab Assembly speaker appeared before the court to record his statement. Before testifying, he took an oath, stating that he would only speak the truth and that Almighty Allah would be displeased with him if he lied.

Malik Ahmad told the court that he has political and party affiliation with PM Shehbaz. He said the PTI founding chairman had levelled allegations in April 2017, which were aired on various television channels. He said the allegations were baseless and misleading, adding that they were repeated in a private TV programme and during a rally at an Islamabad playground.

The speaker stated that the propaganda, accusations and false statements were aimed at damaging PM Shehbaz’s reputation.

Responding to queries from the defendant’s counsel, he said he has also practised law and filed cases in the past. In reply to another question, he said the allegations were made in Islamabad and Peshawar, not in Punjab. However, he said he had heard them on TV channels in Lahore.

The PTI founder’s counsel asked whether, under defamation law, the suit should have been filed in Islamabad. The speaker replied that it was the prerogative of the plaintiff’s lawyers to decide where the suit should be filed.

To another query, Malik Ahmad said that to his knowledge the Panama leaks included names of individuals with offshore investments.

He expressed ignorance when asked if Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif had filed any petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Panama leaks.

He acknowledged that former PM Nawaz Sharif was convicted and disqualified.

The judge adjourned the hearing for recording testimonies of more witnesses on Dec 13.

Previously, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar had also been cross-examined in the defamation suit.

In his suit filed in 2017, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against him. He sought a decree for recovery of Rs10 billion as compensation from the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025