Educating every child govt’s top priority: PA speaker

MANSEHRA: Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Saturday said that the provincial government was committed to providing every child with formal education as one of its top priorities.

“I am pleased to attend this function. You must be patriotic Pakistanis, and whether you become jurists, soldiers or politicians, you must remain loyal to the oath you take and fulfil it in letter and spirit,” Mr Swati told the Parents’ Day function at a college here.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and MPA Sardar Shahjehan Yusuf also spoke on the occasion.

The speaker of the KP assembly said the country faced serious challenges and could only overcome them if every state institution played its constitutional role.

Says state institutions should play their constitutional roles to address national challenges

He said the country was suffering due to politicians and professionals deviating from their oaths and responsibilities.

“The sovereignty and supremacy of this nation lies in your hands, as you will lead it in the coming decades. Be honest, dedicated and sincere to your profession when you enter practical life,” he said.

Minister Wajiha Qamar said the federal government was working on reforms to align the education system with international standards.

“You must pursue higher education with honesty and perseverance, as the country needs future leaders who can respond to modern challenges,” she said.

Students later presented horse-riding performances and traditional folk dances representing the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

HAZARA PROVINCE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Saturday said that the Hazara province should top the list of the proposed new federating units in the country.

“Hazara province meets all requirements and should stand at the top of the proposed provinces in the country as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has already passed resolutions for its creation twice,” he told media persons.

Accompanied by former MPA Sardar Zahoor, the minister said a draft bill for the creation of Hazara province was pending with parliament.

“We are in contact with leaders of mainstream political parties to evolve a consensus on the creation of new federating units, and Hazara province is among them,” he said.

Mr Yusuf, who also heads the Tehreek-i-Subah Hazara, said the movement recently held a meeting in Islamabad attended by leaders of various political parties, who voiced support for the establishment of Hazara province.

“We support the creation of Islamabad province, but more federating units should also be established on administrative grounds to address the issues faced by people in different regions in the country,” he added.

GIRL TORTURED: DPO Mohammad Azhar Khan on Saturday ordered strict action over the torture of a minor girl in Balakot.

A video showing the girl being brutally beaten by family members had gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage. DPO Azhar Khan directed the SHO of Balakot police station to take strict action against culprits.

The SHO summoned the girl’s parents to the police station for questioning.

According to a news release issued by the police’s public relations department, the girl’s stepmother submitted a written apology, pledging that she won’t repeat the act. She also furnished a surety bond, pledging that she and her husband will provide the child with basic rights, including food, education and other necessary expenses.

The SHO warned the family that any future acts of violence would lead to legal proceedings under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025