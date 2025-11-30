E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Govt never took criticism negatively: Bugti

Saleem Shahid Published November 30, 2025
Senator Sarfaraz Bugti addresses a PPP gathering in Turbat, Balochistan on December 18, 2023. — DawnNewsTV/File
Senator Sarfaraz Bugti addresses a PPP gathering in Turbat, Balochistan on December 18, 2023. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti maintained on Saturday that the provincial government had never taken media criticism negatively, adding that disagreement was a natural part of democratic discourse.

“Free and honest journalism is the backbone of a society,” he added, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Journalist Housing Scheme in Quetta. He noted that that although journalism was a high-risk profession, Balochistan’s media workers had consistently played a responsible role.

CM Bugti added that responsible and truth-based journalism was essential for Pakistan’s stability. He continued that disagreement was a natural part of democratic discourse and that criticism should always be tolerated. “We have never abandoned tolerance,” he remarked.

He noted that people were once again turning to print and electronic media, although social media remained a significant reality. He advised journalists to focus on digital media as well and continue to promote the truth.

Housing society

On the occasion, he said his government had established a housing scheme for journalists, with land already allocated and the project expected to be completed within a year, after which the keys to the flats would be handed over.

He said journalists in the province were working under extremely difficult conditions, and the government fully understands their financial challenges. He said the journalists had requested for residential plots, but the government decided to provide them with flats instead of just land.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe