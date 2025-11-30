Govt never took criticism negatively: Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti maintained on Saturday that the provincial government had never taken media criticism negatively, adding that disagreement was a natural part of democratic discourse.

“Free and honest journalism is the backbone of a society,” he added, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Journalist Housing Scheme in Quetta. He noted that that although journalism was a high-risk profession, Balochistan’s media workers had consistently played a responsible role.

CM Bugti added that responsible and truth-based journalism was essential for Pakistan’s stability. He continued that disagreement was a natural part of democratic discourse and that criticism should always be tolerated. “We have never abandoned tolerance,” he remarked.

He noted that people were once again turning to print and electronic media, although social media remained a significant reality. He advised journalists to focus on digital media as well and continue to promote the truth.

Housing society

On the occasion, he said his government had established a housing scheme for journalists, with land already allocated and the project expected to be completed within a year, after which the keys to the flats would be handed over.

He said journalists in the province were working under extremely difficult conditions, and the government fully understands their financial challenges. He said the journalists had requested for residential plots, but the government decided to provide them with flats instead of just land.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025