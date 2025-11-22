PML-N, PPP leaders deny claims Balochistan CM Bugti will be removed

• Khosa tells media central leaderships of both parties haven’t even considered such a move

• Umrani says Balochistan CM enjoys complete support of his party

QUETTA: Parliamentary leaders of both the PML-N and the PPP have dismissed reports of a change in Balochistan’s chief minister, saying Senator Mir Dostain Khan Domki’s claim had no basis and that CM Sarfraz Bugti continued to enjoy the full support of all coalition parties.

They said on Friday that this appeared to be a personal desire of PML-N’s Domki, as the central leaderships of both parties had not even considered this move, adding that no such proposal was under discussion.

Talking to reporters after the Balo­chistan Assembly session, Mir Saleem Khosa, the PML-N’s parliamentary leader and provincial minister for communication and works, said the statement of his party’s senator might be his personal opinion or due to some disagreements with CM Bugti.

He noted that Balochistan faced serious law and order as well as governance issues, and these matters had been reviewed during the in-camera briefing held in the assembly.

Mr Khosa said after Mr Domki’s statement, he spoke with National As­­sembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and the PML-N central leadership wou­ld certainly question the senator about issuing such remarks without the permission of the party leadership.

“Personal disagreements may occur, but statements against party policy are inappropriate,” Mr Khosa added.

He said the PML-N had nothing to do with the PPP’s internal matters, noting that every party had its own issues and that disagreements could arise even within families.

“Differences between MPAs and the chief minister are normal, and that their own party [PPP] members also raise concerns, which are addressed through dialogue.”

The PML-N parliamentary leader said Mr Bugti was working efficiently and tirelessly, and that the coalition government stood firmly behind him

“The PML-N will continue supporting Chief Minister Bugti under all circumstances. Balochistan faces serious challenges, including external threats, but the situation is gradually improving,” Mr Khosa remarked.

‘PPP leadership backs Bugti’

PPP parliamentary leader Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani also refuted Senator Domki’s claim, saying that CM Bugti enjoyed his party leadership’s complete confidence and would continue to serve as the chief executive of the province.

“No individual, who is not a member of the PPP, has the authority to issue policy statements about the party,” Mr Umrani said. He said the PPP had already decided that Mr Bugti was their chief minister and would remain so.

Mr Umrani said he could not comment on future political developments, but added that the party leadership had directed him to reject the rumours about a change of chief minister, which he had done.

He said the decision on the remaining two and a half years of the power-sharing arrangement rests with the party leadership. “The PPP believes the next two and a half years will also belong to them,” he said.

To a question, he said he had remained a part of the PPP for 53 years. “People come and go, but they remain steadfast with the party,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025