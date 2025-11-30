E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Contraband worth Rs1bn seized

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 30, 2025
A man sits on top of plastic canisters of petrol that he says was brought from Iran, as he prepares to unload them from a van at a roadside shop near a Pakistan and Iran border on February 20, 2013. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Gadani has made multiple high-value seizures totalling Rs1 billion during the past week in its intensified anti-smuggling operations along the coastal belt and RCD Highway.

An official announcement released on Saturday by the Federal Board of Revenue said that in a breakthrough, Customs teams at the Khurkhera check post, Winder, recovered 188 kg of hashish from a container.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In another operation at the same check post, officers intercepted a passenger bus carrying smuggled goods valued at Rs70 million.

The Special Smuggling Prevention Squad seized four refrigerated containers (reefers) transporting 76 tons of smuggled pomegranates. The consignment was auctioned, depositing Rs25 million into the national exchequer.

Customs teams in Ormara also intercepted two passenger buses carrying 14,000 litres of smuggled Iranian POL. In contrast, 10,650 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel were recovered during a raid at a godown in Bawani, Hub.

Furthermore, a Hino truck carrying smuggled poppy seeds worth Rs24 million was seized at FEU Khuzdar.

These successful operations underscore FBR’s commitment to combating smuggling and its resolve to strengthen border enforcement, protect legitimate trade, and safeguard the national economy, the announcement added.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

