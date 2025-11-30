Hindutva revisionism

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in South Asia, those in responsible positions should be careful with their words, and refrain from making comments that can further inflame matters. Unfortunately, many Indian leaders have chosen to do the exact opposite, issuing irresponsible and provocative statements targeting Pakistan. A recent example of this was Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s tirade while addressing an event in Delhi. Mr Singh said that while Sindh was no longer part of India, “civilisationally, Sindh will always be part of India”, adding that the Pakistani province may one day ‘return’ to India. There was absolutely no need for such inflammatory remarks, and they should be roundly condemned. The comments reflect the thinking of the Sangh Parivar — which now dominates the Indian mainstream — particularly of the historical fantasy that is ‘Akhand Bharat’, an imaginary entity that stretched from what is now Afghanistan to Myanmar.

There has naturally been a firm reaction to the remarks in Pakistan. The Foreign Office has termed them “delusional”, whereas the Sindh Assembly has passed a joint resolution which says that “Sindh is an integral part of the sovereign State of Pakistan”. A similar resolution was passed in the National Assembly. Celebrating a shared history and civilisation may be fine, but there can be no room for irredentism based on militant Hindu ideology that India’s current rulers espouse. Sindh has a rich history going back millennia. The province played a vital role in the Pakistan Movement, and is a reflection of the cultural diversity of this country. Indian politicians and generals should stop making such incendiary remarks, which only add to the bad blood that currently exists between the two countries. There are civilised ways to celebrate a shared heritage, while respecting each other’s sovereignty. Moreover, there is a need to come to terms with history, face up to reality, and work for the common uplift of South Asia’s masses.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025