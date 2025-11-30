E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Political prisoner

Editorial Published November 30, 2025
IT seems unnecessary and ultimately counterproductive for the government to continue imposing such restrictions. Whatever it may think of Imran Khan today, the fact remains that he is a former prime minister and, as such, entitled to basic dignity during his incarceration.

Arbitrarily cutting off his access to family and lawyers appears intended to inflict psychological pressure. This is a tactic that should not be countenanced in a just society. To be fair, Mr Khan himself, while in power, demonstrated little concern for the rights of his political opponents. He repeatedly used abusive language against them and even publicly threatened to withdraw basic amenities from the jail cell of his principal rival, Nawaz Sharif.

But while there is no denying that his conduct set a poor precedent, it should not now be used as justification for the treatment he is receiving under a government led by Mr Sharif’s party. If anything, this cycle of score-settling only underscores how little separates major political parties when it comes to the misuse of state authority.

It may be noted that the courts have issued orders on several occasions allowing Mr Khan’s family and lawyers to meet the jailed leader. In most instances, however, these orders have been ignored and dismissed by the prison authorities, who, it seems, answer to some higher powers. With the courts appearing helpless in enforcing their writ, Mr Khan’s family and supporters are quite understandably growing increasingly frustrated.

Things have taken a particularly concerning turn since some publications in hostile countries recently published articles alleging that Mr Khan may have been grievously harmed in custody. Though such news appears to be fabricated and aimed at agitating Mr Khan’s supporters, it has still sparked some concern for his general well-being in his family. It is unkind of the government to not allow them to at least satisfy themselves regarding his health, even if it wants to prevent lengthy conferences.

Prisoners in Punjab, including political detainees, are generally allowed five visitors per week and 30 minutes of phone time under the jail manual. There is no defensible reason why a public figure like Mr Khan should be denied these basic privileges.

Leaving such decisions to the personal discretion of a jail superintendent reflects poorly on the current government, whose cabinet members have repeatedly tried to justify such actions, but only end up deepening the impression of vindictiveness.

Pakistan’s political class has, for decades, sent each other to jail. If they cannot break this cycle, they can at least agree on a minimal standard for how political prisoners should be treated, regardless of which party happens to be in power. Anything less will merely ensure that today’s enforcers become tomorrow’s victims, and that no one ever learns from the past.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

SMHP
Nov 30, 2025 08:55am
Agree with your comments, and the need for a clearer perspective in drawing any analogy. The current incarceration and human rights abuses faced by Imran Khan are of a fundamentally different scale and nature from anything experienced by Nawaz Sharif or other politicians during Imran Khan’s tenure
Recommend 0
GVG
Nov 30, 2025 10:25am
What is the govt afraid of in showing him (if alive) to the people to put to rest all doubts? Otherwise, people would make their own conclusions, can't blame them.
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Nov 30, 2025 10:55am
Imran Khan must be freed
Recommend 0
S. Lone
Nov 30, 2025 11:23am
I agree with Dawn 100%. Imran Khan was anything hit perfect buts an elected PM he should be treated with dignity.
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 30, 2025 01:03pm
Tragedy is that people could not even rally behind a promising fresh face because he would be eliminated before he could realise his potential and riddle would remain unsolved.So back to the square one with the same lot.
Recommend 0
Syed Abid Salam
Nov 30, 2025 04:48pm
Info Minister states IK is 'hale and hearty and living in 5-Star hotel conditions'.Fine.Just share his video to satisfy electorate.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 06:17pm
If not for anybody else but for a better global face of the country and in the spirit of true democratic norms, values, traditions, precedents and practices, please free the P.T.I. chief immediately.
Recommend 0
Zack Abdi
Nov 30, 2025 08:36pm
"There is no defensible reason why a public figure like Mr Khan should be denied these basic privileges." It's not privilege but constitutional rights!
Recommend 0
Ashraf Ali M. Nayani
Dec 01, 2025 04:00am
No justification for human rights violation of Political Prisoners in Bannana Republic of Pakistan. Ashraf Ali M. Nayani Greenville, Texas USA
Recommend 0
Umer Ahmed
Dec 01, 2025 09:56am
@GVG, if it is allowed it will become a Precedent and by allowing one time they will ask one more time for another reason people usually gets emotional but they should see this stuff from macro perspective rather than micro.
Recommend 0
Umer Ahmed
Dec 01, 2025 10:00am
@Ashraf Ali M. Nayani, there are justifications if the prisoners are the type which may influence negative toward the society. Even the right to bail can be turned down upon such conditions.
Recommend 0

