Lawyer, two others shot dead in Jhang

Our Correspondent Published November 30, 2025
An undated photo of former Jhang District Bar Association president Mehr Muhammad Munir Sadhana. — Facebook/Abbas Ali Chadhar Adv
TOBA TEK SINGH: Former Jhang District Bar Association president Mehr Muhammad Munir Sadhana, his driver and a passer-by were killed while a shopkeeper was injured when two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on the lawyer’s car on Gojra Road of Jhang on Saturday morning.

Jhang Satellite Town police said the attackers managed to flee after the shooting.

Munir Sadhana was on the way to Jhang District Courts Complex when his car was attacked near Bilqees Hospital. As a result of firing, his driver Mumtaz Ahmad died instantly while Sadhana himself, shopkeeper and passer-by Mushtaq were shifted to Jhang District Headquarters Hospital where Sadhana and passer-by also succumbed to their injuries.

The lawyer was a close aide of former federal interior minister Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, who was present at the hospital to receive the body of his friend along with relatives of the deceased.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder and DPO Bilal Kiani were also present. As soon as news of attack reached the courts, the lawyers started their strike.

In a press release, DBA President Mehr Muhammad Fareed Nawaz Naul has announced three working days of mourning over the assassination of Sadhana. He demanded the immediate arrest of the killers.

Till the filing of this report, no FIR was registered and the police said they had not received a complaint for registration of the case yet.

A large number of people, including lawyers, judges and government officers, attended the funeral prayers for Sadhana at Church Ground.

ACCIDENT: A motorcycle rider died and his two pillions were injured critically after a speeding car hit their two-wheeler near the FDA City gate on the Sargodha Road.

Nishatabad police identified the deceased as Ahmad Ali (19) of Chak 46-JB and injured as Naveed (18) and Nawaz (21). Both the injured were shifted to Allied Hospital. The car driver fled after the accident.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old unidentified man died at Allied Hospital after being hit by a train near the graveyard of Chak Bhaiwala in Millat Town police area. He was crossing the track when he was hit by the train.

APPROVAL: The Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) has approved the establishment of a landfill site for waste management in Faisalabad.

The landfill site, which will be established on 150 acres, at the locality of Lakwana located on the Makkuana-Khurianwala Road will have a capacity to dump 1,100 tonnes of waste every day while a plan for recycling waste/garbage is also included in it.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said there was a dire need for a landfill site in Faisalabad and the approval of funds for it by the PWDP was a significant step. He said the work on this project would start soon.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

