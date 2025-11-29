E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Offloaded travellers

Editorial Published November 29, 2025
VERY little about the way the FIA has handled this matter has been reassuring. Seemingly without any formal announcement or warning, its officials recently started deplaning or denying boarding to passengers travelling abroad.

When affected citizens started to raise a hue and cry on social media, the agency, instead of clarifying its position or explaining the rationale behind its actions, which were allegedly causing losses to the tune of hundreds of thousands to affected travellers, initiated a sweeping crackdown on social media accounts through the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, accusing them of “systematic and baseless propaganda” that was intended to spread “provincial hatred”.

It seemed like a bit of an overreaction. If the FIA felt that it was justified in its campaign to prevent suspicious individuals from travelling abroad, then it need only have issued an explanatory statement to dismiss the “propaganda”. Most of the reasons eventually provided seemed understandable, even if not reasonable. These could have been shared earlier so that travellers were also better prepared.

The FIA has said passengers were only being denied boarding if they had incomplete or fraudulent travel documents, had provided “suspicious or unclear information”, or if they were suspected of “being under the influence of human traffickers or illegal agents”. The first reason seems reasonable enough to the extent that a traveller’s basic documents, like visas and passports, must always be in order.

However, the other reasons provided are less so, especially as they are not referenced to any hard rules or laws and seem open to interpretation. What is ‘suspicious’ or ‘unclear’ information? What does “being under the influence of human traffickers” even mean?

Unless some rules are established and publicised, the agency would be well-advised to proceed with caution. It must not harass travellers based on mere suspicion. Not every individual will come up to its standards of an ‘ideal traveller’. Those who do not, should not be treated as criminals.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

iftikhar
Nov 29, 2025 09:38am
What action or investigation by FIA agianst staff involved in illegal acts
Recommend 0
Hamid
Nov 29, 2025 12:57pm
Why nobody is highlighting the dark side of protector office that entirely relies on bribery. The actual issue is not with FIA is the issue with protector office they'd proceed the applicant to next step for a few thousand rupees knowing that it's illegal to travel this way and FIA night stop them out.
Recommend 0
Zia Ul Islam
Nov 29, 2025 02:21pm
Very appropriate editorial. The high headedness of FIA staff at immigration counters they are arrogant and attitude towards workforce (majority less literate) is harsh and intimidating. I urge FIA to publicize on media platforms, about the documents they would be looking/checking at immigration counters. Plus there could be some facilitating desk also at airports to help passengers while proceeding abroad.
Recommend 0
Zafar Naim
Nov 29, 2025 02:39pm
FIA should publish a list of documents required for each category of Visa. So that everyone should be prepared before buying tickets or going to airport for catching their flights. This will reduce FIA work load and also passengers will not have surprises. Right now very few people knows what they should produce to immigration that avoid off loading.
Recommend 0
Aslam M. Khan
Nov 30, 2025 12:30am
How could a passenger get on the plane without the proper travel papers like a passport?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 06:21pm
Unfortunately, old and bad habits, norms, values, traditions and practices, die hard.
Recommend 0

