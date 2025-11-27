FIA initiates action against social media accounts spreading reports of arbitrary offloading of passengers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated legal action, through the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), against those involved in spreading fabricated information on social media regarding the offloading of passengers.

Over the past few months, numerous incidents have been reported of travellers being offloaded from flights at various airports, despite possessing valid travel documents. The actions came after a crack down on migrant smuggling after last year’s Greece boat tragedy that claimed several Pakistani lives. Earlier this month, FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar acknowledged that incidents of people being offloaded had been reported at Lahore and Karachi airports, and that investigations were underway.

According to sources, more than 15 such social media accounts have initially been found to be involved in spreading baseless propaganda and hatred against provinces.

It has been learned that the FIA has initiated action by identifying social media accounts spreading fabricated information. Legal action is being taken through the NCCIA under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, against those involved in the baseless propaganda.

According to FIA officials, some elements were sharing fake and misleading posts regarding the offloading of passengers, aimed at damaging the institution’s reputation and creating concern among the public. They added that the FIA Immigration Wing does not offload passengers who have complete documents and a legitimate reason for travel at any airport in the country.

Passengers with incomplete or fake travel documents are offloaded. Those who provide suspicious or unclear information, as well as those suspected of being influenced by human traffickers or illegal agents, are also offloaded. In the past, strict action was taken against individuals with a history of illegal activities or problematic travel records, added the officials.

The FIA officials made it clear that the public should not be overly concerned about the matter. Rather, they should stay away from illegal agents and always travel with complete and verified documents.

They advised that in case of a complaint, the public should contact the deputy director of the FIA Immigration Wing or its helpline at 1991.

Earlier today, the agency clarified that people were only being offloaded or denied boarding if they did not have valid documents or authorities suspected them of working with migrant smugglers.

In a video statement shared today, FIA Lahore Zone Director Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia addressed the recent issue of “misleading AI-generated videos and false information circulating on social media regarding alleged offloading incidents at airports”.

“All these rumours have no connection with reality,” Zia said, referring to reports of people being offloaded “for no reason”.