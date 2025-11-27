E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Amid reports of arbitrary offloading of passengers, FIA official says only those without valid documents being barred from travelling abroad

News Desk Published November 27, 2025
FIA Lahore Zone Director Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia speaks in a video statement shared on Nov 27, 2025. — screengrab via Facebook/FIAAgencyOfficial
Amid reports regarding the arbitrary offloading of passengers travelling abroad, an official from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday clarified that people were only being offloaded or denied boarding if they did not have valid documents or authorities suspected them of working with migrant smugglers.

Over the past few months, numerous incidents have been reported of travellers being offloaded from flights at various airports, despite possessing valid travel documents. The actions came after a crack down on migrant smuggling after last year’s Greece boat tragedy that claimed several Pakistani lives. Earlier this month, FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar acknowledged that incidents of people being offloaded had been reported at Lahore and Karachi airports, and that investigations were underway.

In a video statement shared today, FIA Lahore Zone Director Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia addressed the recent issue of “misleading AI-generated videos and false information circulating on social media regarding alleged offloading incidents at airports”.

“All these rumours have no connection with reality,” Zia said, referring to reports of people being offloaded “for no reason”.

However, the FIA officer noted that a lot of people were those “who get deceived by various human smugglers in some way”.

Zia detailed that FIA immigration officials at airports check the travel documents of “all those people and profile them”, asserting that no one going abroad for a valid purpose was being stopped.

“All those who are denied from going abroad are refused due to them not having valid documents, or if they have permits or visas wherein the companies stated do not exist, and we have suspicions that human smugglers are trapping them and taking them abroad.’’

“We have seen cases where people get deceived by these human smugglers and change their routes mid-transit, or take an accomplice with them in the form of their mother or sister, through which they can exit here with the [safeguard] of an Umrah [visa],” Zia said.

He added there had been past cases where such people were deported from other countries, following which the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell registers a case, conducts an inquiry and “such human traffickers are brought to a halt”.

He urged the public not to be fooled by migrant smugglers. The FIA officer said those networks were negatively portraying the matter to “create unrest” and secure financial gains for themselves.

He recalled the Mauritania and Greece boat capsize incidents, saying that innocent people were shown “dreams of Europe” and smuggled out of Pakistan via dunki (illegal land routes) or by transiting in other countries, only to be pressured into handing over exorbitant amounts of cash or even losing their lives.

“Not only does Pakistan’s name on an international level get maligned and the value of our green passport declines, but many countries have also created difficulties for us in obtaining visas,” the FIA Lahore director said.

Zia assured the public that immigration staff would facilitate all those who were travelling abroad for legitimate reasons with valid documents.

The FIA’s Facebook post said “such fabricated content aims to misguide the public and undermine institutional credibility”, and urged citizens to rely only on verified information from official FIA platforms.

Earlier this week, BBC Urdu reported that it spoke to some of the offloaded individuals, including a 25-year-old man from Hyderabad who had obtained a work visa for Saudi Arabia.

Another person, aged 35, who hailed from Punjab’s Sargodha, was stopped from travelling to Saudi Arabia from Karachi, and later also barred from travelling to Dubai from Lahore for work.

A resident of Punjab’s Jhang told BBC Urdu he was offloaded from Karachi as officials questioned why he was using that airport instead of the nearby one in Lahore, the reason for which he said was a cheaper ticket.

Earlier this week, it emerged that a number of genuine businessmen and tourists lodged a strong protest against the “harsh policy” to offload even those going for business trips or tourism.

Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahmed Hassan Mattu told Dawn that he had received several complaints from members of the Gujrat chamber about being offloaded from Lahore, Sialkot and other airports despite having genuine travel documents and recommendation letters.

He said that the business fraternity had been very concerned over such a harsh policy of FIA Immigration as genuine businessmen should not be stopped or bothered at the airports.

When asked about the reasons of offloading, FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf told Dawn that there was no harsh policy or new directions issued in this regard of offloading passengers with fake documents or suspicious motives.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2025 12:41pm
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Recommend 0
K Niaz
Nov 27, 2025 02:44pm
There has to be process of checking and vetting for first time travelers on a work visa. Not the precept of "guilty unless proven otherwise" and arbitrary deporting of whosoever FIA thinks is suspicious. There are also rumours of immigration officials taking bribe to let people board. The prevention of smuggling of migrants as best practices indicate happens in the communities and not by harassing every passenger. Work on the network of human traffickers roaming with impunity.
Recommend 0
Dr Waheed Mughal
Nov 27, 2025 03:27pm
During my recent visit, while standing in a queue with my family at immigration, I observed staff allowing acquaintances, relatives or people with personal connections to jump the queue. These individuals were escorted straight to the front, ahead of those who had been patiently waiting. Such behaviour sends an unfortunate message: that rules are optional, fairness is negotiable, and personal influence carries more weight than public courtesy.
Recommend 0
Dr Waheed Mughal
Nov 27, 2025 03:33pm
Another issue need attention: many immigration staff do not greet travellers, make eye contact, or offer even the simplest gestures of hospitality. They appear stern and silent, and sometimes even dismissive. A simple “Assalam-u-Alaikum,” a polite tone, or a small smile costs nothing, yet it can uplift the entire experience, especially for children. Pakistan, being a country known for warmth, generosity and hospitality in private life, should reflect the same in its public service culture.
Recommend 0
Dr Waheed Mughal
Nov 27, 2025 03:47pm
The FIA should take following steps with immediate effects: -Strictly follow the queues rules at the immigration desks. No one should be allowed to break them. -Provide mandatory hospitality and customer-service training to immigration officers -Encourage staff to greet passengers warmly, especially families with children. -Promote practices that treat every traveller with dignity and respect, discourage nepotism and favouritism
Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 27, 2025 06:51pm
FIA officer is telling lies...They demand money, even from individual who is going abroad for labour , they sell their homes, lands, jewellery and barrow loan to left abroad to earn and meet family needs....
Recommend 0
Safdar, mirza Muhamm
Nov 27, 2025 06:55pm
I really appreciate the video message by the director himself. During my recent visit to my beloved Pakistan, i am proudly say that no harassment or illegal checking is done by FIA. They are doing their duty and we will provide them the Valid documents. So Love your country. Dont panic and dnt listen to the FAKE NEWS CHANNELs. Pakistan zindabad ???????? payindabad
Recommend 0
Hassan Hakeem
Nov 27, 2025 07:14pm
Every passenger should be notified in writing at the airport, so that they can rectify if possible or take legal recourse.
Recommend 0
Z
Nov 27, 2025 07:24pm
My brother age 23 got admission in very good university abroad every document is clear everything. At the time of flight fia and immigration said we dont allow anybody to travel outside the country. My brother asked them give us atleast one reason and they said we got order from above. Almost 18 students they didn’t let them fly. My question is what about our ticket price? Our time? And from which you guys are offloading?
Recommend 0
abdullah khan
Nov 27, 2025 09:56pm
THATS he good policy for that people
Recommend 0
Dr Zulfikar
Nov 28, 2025 10:28am
Please upload a list of documents country wise required by the FIA.
Recommend 0
Nazma
Nov 28, 2025 10:37am
Lair’s My brother travelig with his family was effected by there mis management and had to by new tickets for the family If a passenger ahead of them was traveling without documents and took long time in line how can you stop boarding for the person behind saying its not enough time
Recommend 0
Albert
Nov 28, 2025 12:08pm
The FIA ​​is lying. They give preferential treatment to people who give them money. They do not check their relatives and even give them priority over others. It is a corrupt institution full of liars.
Recommend 0
Mahtab Haider
Nov 28, 2025 06:57pm
Immigration officers extort money from the labourers or less-skilled personnel going to foreign countries particularly African and Middle Eastern, on the lame excuses. These labourers, whose remittances are actually providing lifeline to our national economy.
Recommend 0
Ghazunfer
Nov 28, 2025 09:10pm
Complete and utter BS. They offload passengers as they please, no guidelines, no outline, they ask about anything which is not relevant to travel and offload passengers. They offloaded two of my colleagues just because they didn't had OK to Board stamps. Despite having e visa, return ticket, travel history, invitation, and all the rest, they were still off boarded. Lying has become the new normal it seems . This only exists here, so if you book through international travel agent, Good luck
Recommend 0

