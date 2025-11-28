E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Cyclone Ditwah kills 46 in Sri Lanka, leaves 23 missing as rescue efforts continue

Reuters Published November 28, 2025
A house stands partially submerged following heavy rainfall in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on November 28. — Reuters
A house stands partially submerged following heavy rainfall in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, on November 28. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A cyclone swept across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 more missing, officials said, with the weather department warning the storm could intensify as it moves across the island over the next 12 hours.

Most fatalities were attributed to landslides triggered by torrential rainfall exceeding 300 mm (11.8 inches) over the past 24 hours as Cyclone Ditwah lashed the island nation, with the eastern and central regions most severely affected.

Nationwide, 43,991 people were evacuated to schools and other public shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said in a statement, including families stranded on rooftops.

Schools remained closed, train services were suspended, and the Colombo Stock Exchange announced an early trading halt as heavy rains persisted.

“We are continuing rescue operations in the worst-hit areas, but some villages are difficult to reach because roads are blocked by landslides … we are doing our best to get everyone to safety,” Brigadier S. Dharmawickrema, Emergency Operations Director at the DMC, told Reuters.

Sri Lanka may divert flights from its main airport to Trivandrum or Cochin airports in south India if conditions worsen, Ports and Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilake told reporters.

Local media reported that six flights, including from Muscat, Dubai, New Delhi, and Bangkok, had already been redirected from Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe