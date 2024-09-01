E-Paper | September 01, 2024

Cyclone Asna moves further southwestward, but more rains still likely in Karachi next week: PMD

Imtiaz Ali Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 07:38pm
Cyclone Asna has moved further southwestward during the last 12 hours weakened into a deep depression. — Photo courtesy: PMD
Cyclone Asna has moved further southwestward during the last 12 hours weakened into a deep depression. — Photo courtesy: PMD

Cyclone Asna has moved further southwestward during the last 12 hours weakened into a deep depression and is likely to move further southwestwards and weaken gradually, according to a notification from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued on Sunday.

The cyclone now lies Northwest over the Arabian Sea and is 350km southwest of Ormara, 370km south of Gwadar and 340km east-southeast of Musqat, Oman, PDM said in its last notification on the cyclone.

Under the influence of its circulation, “sea conditions are likely to remain rough-very rough with squally winds of 40/50 kilometres per hour gusting 60km/h till tonight,” the notification said.

While fishermen in Balochistan were advised not to venture into the open sea till tonight, those of Sindh were given the green light to resume their activities from today.

Separately — in an update on 2:29pm — PMD informed that rain was expected in the Karachi division on Monday (September 2) and Tuesday (September 3), adding that areas such as Sukkur, Larkano, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar could receive heavy downpour and lightning.

“Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast,” a statement from the Met Office said.

“Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added

On Thursday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab warned citizens against unnecessary movement as more rain was expected due to a potential cyclone over the Rann of Kutch in India, which was likely to emerge along the Sindh coast on Friday morning.

According to a PMD alert issued at 10pm on Thursday, a deep depression over the Rann of Kutch had very slowly moved west/southwest over the past 12 hours and lay around 250 kilometres east/southeast of Karachi.

On Friday, the deep depression was situated approximately 170 kilometres from Karachi, which made Pakistan’s coastal areas brace for rains as the storm system intensified into Cyclone Asna over the northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh’s coast.

On Saturday, Cyclone Asna steered away from Pakistan’s coastline — lying about 370 kilometres away from Karachi — but residents of Balochistan’s coastal belt still braced for expected rains brought by the weather system.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

It is estimated that between 80,000 to 100,000 Pakistanis try to escape the country in search for better economic opportunities abroad each year.

Opinion

Editorial

In demand
Updated 01 Sep, 2024

In demand

It is hoped that JUI-F will not become part of any scheme to amend the Constitution till the question of reserved seats is resolved by the Supreme Court.
Economic pessimism
01 Sep, 2024

Economic pessimism

A RECENT survey reckons that widespread pessimism and gloom prevail among Pakistanis, as economic hardships continue...
Malnutrition epidemic
01 Sep, 2024

Malnutrition epidemic

MALNUTRITION has been a primary factor in Pakistan’s disease burden for many years. Recently, the Women’s...
PM in Balochistan
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...