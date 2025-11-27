E-Paper | March 04, 2026

India approves $800m plan to boost rare earth magnet production

AFP Published November 27, 2025
A sample of bastnaesite ore, a mineral used in the rare earth industry to extract elements such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium, is displayed at the Geological Museum of China in Beijing, China, on October 14. — Reuters/File
A sample of bastnaesite ore, a mineral used in the rare earth industry to extract elements such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium, is displayed at the Geological Museum of China in Beijing, China, on October 14. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

India has approved a more than $800 million plan to boost production of rare earth magnets in an effort to secure supplies and cut its dependence on imports from countries like China.

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), some of the strongest types of permanent magnets, made from alloys of rare earth elements, are used in many critical sectors, including electric vehicles, aerospace and renewable energy.

New Delhi currently meets its demand primarily through imports, with the government estimating that the country’s needs could double by 2030.

India’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a $815.3m scheme to promote the production of REPMs, which the government said will help secure the “supply chain for domestic industries”.

The plan involves offering sales-linked incentives and subsidies to help establish a manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 metric tons per year.

“This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of integrated REPM manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market,” the government said in a statement.

Local industry groups welcomed the move, with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) saying it will provide long-term resilience to the automotive supply chain.

It will encourage investments in advanced materials and give India a strong position in global value chains for EVs and clean energy, Vikrampati Singhania, ACMA president, said in a statement.

“This is a strategic and forward-looking intervention that addresses one of the most critical gaps in the EV and advanced mobility ecosystem,” he said.

While India sources rare earth magnets from multiple countries, China’s export curbs earlier this year raised alarm among some Indian firms.

World

Read more

Mashoorudeen
Nov 27, 2025 01:31pm
Now that is called action
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 27, 2025 02:13pm
Self reliances without Reliance, is the only way out of the crises.
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 27, 2025 03:15pm
The industrious production of rare earth elements is a highly complex processwhich, at present, only China fully exploits.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 27, 2025 09:38pm
Should have done this 10 years ago. Sleeping is not permitted. Looks like Indian Goverment takes action when there is a reaction.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe