Domestic violence

DESPITE legal protections and awareness efforts, violence against women continues in Pakistan. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), over 60,000 cases of violence against women and children were registered in Punjab in 2024, but only 924 suspects were convicted. A report by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) documented 4,558 cases of gender-based violence nationwide in the same year, including 1,273 murders, 533 rapes and 799 abductions. These figures expose not only the scale of violence, but also the impunity that is enjoyed by the perpetrators.

Human Rights Watch has reported that around a thousand women are killed annually in the name of honour. Child marriage is another grave concern, with estimates of around 18.9 million women in Pakistan getting married before the age of 18.

In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), cases of kidnapping, domestic abuse and sexual violence are rising, while justice remains largely elusive. Low conviction rates, weak law-enforcement, underreporting due to fear and stigma, and the influence of informal justice systems contribute to this crisis. Despite the presence of relevant laws, poor implementation and societal resistance continue to deny women their basic rights and protection. The authorities should strengthen law-enforcement, improve investigative processes, and ensure timely justice. Gender-sensitive training for police and judicial officials, support services for survivors, and nationwide awareness campaigns are also critical.

Moreover, the federal government must invest in reliable data collection tools and monitoring to guide policy and action.

Maryam Waris

Kech

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025