National Assembly speaker vows full support for Balochistan govt

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday dismissed rumours regarding the replacement of the chief minister of Balochistan, calling them “baseless and unfounded”.

The speaker affirmed the federal government’s support for the provincial leadership after a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti at Parliament House. The meeting focused on a comprehensive review of the political, social and developmental landscape of the province.

Meets CM Bugti, terms talk of his replacement ‘baseless’

He emphasised that ongoing mega-development projects are a positive sign for the province and that resolving the issues faced by its people remains a top priority. Strengthening coordination between the federation and the provinces, he added, would significantly help address public concerns.

“The progress of Pakistan is directly linked with the progress of Balochistan,” Speaker Sadiq said, assuring the chief minister of full cooperation for the welfare of the people.

The people of Balochistan, along with the security forces, are “courageously standing against terrorism”, CM Bugti said, noting that Parliament serves as the strongest voice for the provinces.

The coalition government in Balochistan will “continue to play its full role in ensuring the province’s development and prosperity”, the speaker said.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti praised the speaker’s leadership and acknowledged the National Assembly’s support in legislative processes. He highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism in the province.

Both leaders agreed on the need to continue working together for the development and peace of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025