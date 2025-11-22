E-Paper | March 01, 2026

KP Governor Kundi meets PM Shehbaz amid ‘removal’ reports

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 22, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanges views with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Amid media reports regarding his potential removal from office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to discuss matters concerning the province, including the imposition of governor’s rule, the PM Office said in a statement.

A source in the PM Office said the prime minister expressed full confidence in Mr Kundi and gave signals that the government has no intention of removing him.

The discussion covered key administrative issues concerning KP and the country’s overall political situation. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam and Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal also attended.

A few days ago, the governor denied reports about his removal but said he would “accept whatever the decision will be by the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party”.

The issue of imposing governor’s rule was also discussed, reportedly due to a rigid stance by KP’s newly elected Chief Minister Sohail Afridi towards the Centre, armed forces and bureaucracy.

Governor Kundi also requested that the prime minister provide KP’s due share in the forthcoming National Finance Commission award.

Earlier, the prime minister directed relevant ministries to accelerate the integration of private-sector proposals into a unified industrial policy.

“The government seeks to translate expert recommendations into actionable reforms without delay,” he said while presiding over a meeting of a private-sector committee on industrial development.

PM Shehbaz welcomed proposals from the business community aimed at increasing investment.

“The business community has diligently prepared comprehensive proposals for industrial development, which are commendable,” he said, adding that an implementation plan would be formulated after a careful review.

He instructed that the proposals should be merged with recommendations from other economic sectors.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Advi­sor to the PM Muh­am­­mad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special As­­sistant Haroon Akhtar, and ind­ustrialists included in the Indu­s­trial Working Group led by Saqib Shirazi attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 22, 2025 12:23pm
The hand-picked governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who could not get 10 votes in a fair, free and transparent election, must read the 'writing on the wall' before it's too late and he is unceremonially thrown out of his office.
