Experts warn diabetes crisis overwhelming health system as complications surge

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
KARACHI: Complications of diabetes are rising at a pace the health system cannot contain, with millions at risk of blindness, kidney failure, heart disease and limb amputations, senior diabetologists and endocrinologists warned on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE), the specialists called for a national prevention drive to tackle cases of largely preventable disability.

BIDE Director Dr Zahid Miyan said diabetes had reached a dangerous level in Pakistan, with around 35m people living with the disease and nearly one third unaware of their condition.

“If you combine diabetes, pre-diabetes and poor glucose control, almost 85m Pakistanis are living with dysglycaemia. This is a staggering number,” he said.

Rising problems include visual impairment, kidney disease and increasing heart issues among young adults

Dr Miyan said that every year, more patients were reporting severe complications. Around 28 per cent develop visual impairment, over 25pc face kidney problems, and heart disease is rising sharply in young adults.

He warned that diabetic foot cases were increasing at a rate that put thousands of families at risk. “People ignore numbness and minor wounds. By the time they seek help, their limbs are already at risk. Amputation destroys families and pushes them into depression and poverty,” he added.

He said more than half of amputees experience severe psychological stress, and almost 50pc die within five years.

“One amputation affects an entire household. Treating diabetic foot can cost more than 15 months of a family’s income. Most people cannot afford it,” he said.

The press conference highlighted a new partnership between BIDE and Discovering Diabetes, an initiative supported by Pharmevo.

Dr Miyan said the collaboration aimed to prevent amputations by using digital screening tools and early linkage with hospitals.

“We have included foot-related questions in the AI-powered D-Bot so people can report numbness, tingling or wounds from home. This will help us reach those who never make it to clinics,” he said. He added that BIDE has also partnered with Bionics to strengthen patient support.

Head of academics at BIDE Dr Saif ul Haq said Pakistan could not manage diabetes through treatment alone. “Even if the entire health budget is spent on diabetes, it will not be enough. Prevention is the only way. No single institution or company can do this alone. We need a collective effort for a healthier next generation,” he said.

Representatives from Bionics said diabetes had become a major national challenge, but new technology could help reduce disability. They said prosthetics were advancing, but preventing amputations remained the real priority.

Abdus Samad Siddiqui, representing Pharmevo, said nearly 3.5m Pakistanis were at serious risk of diabetic foot complications.

“Through D-Bot, we will connect these patients with BIDE so they receive timely treatment. Pharmevo has always worked towards a healthier society and will continue supporting efforts to protect communities from this epidemic,” he said.

He said diabetic foot was a serious health concern and a leading cause of disability in Pakistan. “We need a national voice. Awareness sessions across the country can save thousands of limbs,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

