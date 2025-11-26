E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Equipment used in illegal gold mining seized in Swabi raid

Our Correspondent Published November 26, 2025
SWABI: The police and officials of the minerals department seized excavators and other equipment and booked the people involved in illegal gold mining along the Indus River.

Fazal Amin, incharge of Jehangira police post, told Dawn that illegal gold mining had been continuing under a well-planned strategy. “The gold miners have deputed informers at different locations who give them prompt information whenever police move to conduct a raid,” he added.

The mineral department officials said they seized four excavators and other equipment from the spot, but those operating them disappeared before the police’s arrival.

They said on the instructions of assistant director monitoring, department of minerals, Swabi, Naveed Akhtar, a major operation was carried out by the monitoring unit and the police against illegal mining in the Indus River.

PROTEST: District clerks’ association on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in front of accounts office against the district additional accounts officer for his alleged wrongdoings.

The protesters alleged that the official asked for bribe and that no file was processed without greasing his palms.

The protesters said that the behaviour of the officer was highly irresponsible and that he was taking undue advantage of his position.

The protesters demanded of the higher authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the matter and take action against the officer.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

