COP disappointment

SHOULD we even be surprised? The 30th Conference of the Parties in Belém, which wrapped up on Nov 22, proved more of a let-down than the summit it aspired to be. The UN’s critical assessment of “meagre results” has openly challenged governments and exposed the shortcomings of the conference. Two weeks of negotiations — and three decades of climate diplomacy — have not bridged the gap between what science demands and what states deliver. The UN chief’s warning that today’s climate inaction may one day be viewed as “a crime against humanity” is no exaggeration. Yet COP30 was not without its gains. The challenge now is to ensure these achievements do not collapse for lack of follow-through.

The summit unfolded against an unusual backdrop: the US stayed away from negotiations, China signalled that its emissions may be peaking, and more than 100 countries submitted updated climate plans. These plans were somewhat stronger, but still not enough to keep warming within 1.5°C. This mix of small advances and deep geopolitical divides shaped the overall mood in Belém. The Brazilian presidency kept the talks moving by presenting COP30 as a “COP of roadmaps” rather than a summit of breakthroughs. With no agreement on phasing out fossil fuels or on how much money should flow to developing nations, countries opted for longer-term pathways on fair transitions, nature finance and ocean-based action. Over 80 states backed a statement supporting a shift away from fossil fuels, signalling willingness to move. Several initiatives emerged. The Belém Action Mechanism and the Blue NDC Challenge were launched to help countries include forests, ecosystems and oceans in their climate plans. For the first time, the COP text recognised the link between climate action and global trade — a sign that decarbonisation is now tied to how countries shape industries and supply chains. But the gaps are hard to ignore. A fossil-fuel phase-out was again rejected. Adaptation indicators were weakened at the last moment, undoing two years of technical work. And the new climate-finance goal, estimated at $1.3tr a year by 2035, still lacks firm commitments. This lack of ambition triggered the UN’s blunt criticism.

For Pakistan, the implications are especially serious. The country has updated its climate plan and is preparing its second National Adaptation Plan, yet access to finance remains tied to tough conditions. The global pledge to triple adaptation finance by 2035 is welcome but too late for a country facing harsher heatwaves, water stress and incomplete post-flood recovery. And while external support matters, we must strengthen our own systems — from data and enforcement to climate-proof planning — to build resilience. COP30 ended with roadmaps that must turn to real action. What matters now is implementation.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025