CJCSC’s farewell calls

RAWALPINDI: Outgoing Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a farewell visit to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the army chief commended General Mirza for his “exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and dedicated service to the Pakistan Armed Forces”.

Separately, Gen Mirza also visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad where he was received by PAF Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, ISPR said.

He lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF personnel in safeguarding Pakistan’s aerial frontiers and acknowledged the vital role of the Service in the national fight against terrorism. He also appreciated the seamless coordination among the tri-services.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025