Imran had ‘predicted’ Afghan border situation, Aleema says

Ikram Junaidi Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 10:51am
PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, speaks outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on October 27. — Screengrab from video provided by author

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday said that her brother had already predicted what is now happening at the Pak-Afghan border.

“That is why Imran is in jail as he knew all that. Just look at Imran’s tweets and statements regarding Afghanistan. He used to say that these people will pit Muslim countries against each other.

“Don’t ask me and just read Imran’s tweets. He used to say we should not get caught into this trap,” she said in reply to a question regarding tension at the Pak-Afghan border.

Ms Aleema reached outside the Adiala jail along with her other sisters to meet their brother, but were stopped by the jail administration to do so.

She said the country has failed to control acts of ter­­rorism for last four decades.

She said that war was not the solution of any iss­ue and Imran used to say that political and tribal el­­d­­ers of both sides should be engaged to address the issue. In reply to a quest­i­­on, Ms Aleema said that we want treatment of Imran rather than holding meetings with him. She said the PTI founder should be allowed to be examined by his physicians.

“We are not getting any information from jail. However, there are reports that he (Imran) is not satisfied since the second injection has been administered to him.

Talking about situation in Iran, she said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayat­ollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was a great leader and everyone was feeling grief for him.

Meanwhile, PTI central information secretary la­­m­­basted the incumbent re­­gi­­me and its allied partners for their ‘timid’ statemen­­ts regarding the US and Isra­eli aggression against Iran.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi

