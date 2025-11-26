Collective efforts needed to protect women from online harassment

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday warned that “virtual violence is real violence” and urged the government, institutions and communities to strengthen legal, technological and social safeguards to protect women and girls from growing online harassment and cyberbullying.

They were addressing a cybercrime awareness programme organised by the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) to launch the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

PWPA Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt, who inaugurated the campaign, said gender-based violence was a grave human rights violation and not a mere social challenge. She said that eliminating violence required collective efforts from the state, institutions, and communities.

The campaign, she said, aimed to empower women with awareness and ensure their improved access to immediate service delivery.

A large number of female students from various colleges attended the programme and detailed information was provided on digital violence, online harassment, and cyber-safety tools for women.

Ms Butt also visited the Pink Van, a mobile police station and licensing unit for women, where female police officers briefed her about various services.

Support sessions for survivors, awareness lectures, and a media communication campaign against cybercrime were also launched on the occasion.

She advised students to strengthen privacy settings on social media and avoid responding to suspicious messages or calls.

PWPA Director General Kalsoom Saqib said the authority was implementing a comprehensive strategy focusing on legislation, effective service delivery, and community engagement.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Lahore Assistant Director (Forensics) Ali Yazdan warned students against sharing passwords, opening unknown links, and posting sensitive information online.

He added that the FIA responds immediately to complaints of digital blackmailing, WhatsApp hacking, fake IDs, and misuse of private photographs. He advised victims to preserve screenshots, chats and call logs as evidence.

Earlier, in connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the 16 Days campaign, the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) held a separate ceremony attended by Provincial Minister for Law Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan as chief guest.

The minister said the government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of violence and was pursuing fast-paced legislative and systemic reforms to build a safe and empowered digital Punjab.

He said that digital literacy programmes were being launched in schools and universities to help youth, particularly girls, to navigate online spaces safely. He added that the number of trained police officers and prosecutors were being increased, while modern judicial mechanisms to handle digital crimes were already in place.

Representatives from UN Women, UNFPA, Punjab Women Parliamentary Caucus, the Virtual Women Police Station, civil society, and public and private organisations attended the event.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025