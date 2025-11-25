Pleas against ban on X disposed of

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of petitions against the ban on the social media platform X (formerly twitter), now restored in Pakistan, and forwarded the matter of slow internet to the federal law secretary for legislation.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petitions filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique on behalf of some social media activists.

The full bench observed that the issue of X has now been resolved.

The bench remarked that the matter of slow internet also needs to be examined, noting that it is a national issue and must be addressed. It noted that the matter of slow internet speed requires a proper legal resolution.

The bench referred the matter to the ministries of law and information technology with a direction to keep the court updated by filing a report with the registrar office fortnightly.

The petitioners had contended that the government’s restrictions on social media were in conflict with the Constitution. They submitted that under the Constitution, the government cannot impose curbs on citizens’ fundamental rights.

LEGISLATION: A Lahore High Court full bench on Monday referred petitions -- against implicating accused persons in cases through supplementary statements -- to the federal government for effective legislation in the Qanun-i-Shahadat (the law of evidence).

The bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petitions filed by Punjab Assembly opposition members Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and others challenging the practice of nominating individuals in criminal cases on the basis of supplementary statements.

The bench observed that the relief sought by the petitioners was not possible without amending the Qanun-i-Shahadat.

The chief justice noted that LHC judges have now been granted access to the system to stay informed regarding the status of investigations.

The bench disposed of the petitions and referred the matter to the federal ministry for law.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025