‘Superman Sanju’ toast of India after heroics against WI

KOLKATA: India on Monday hailed Sanju Samson as a “game-changer” after the opener’s batting masterclass in Kolkata took the defending champions into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Samson’s unbeaten 97 led India’s chase of 196 against the West Indies in the last Super Eights match to set up a semi-final against England in Mumbai on Thursday.

Samson paced his innings to perfection and had more than a billion India fans erupting in joy on Sunday night when he hit Romario Shepherd for a six and four to complete the chase at Eden Gardens.

“Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge,” India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X. “Sanju Samson’s calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals!”

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said: “Sanju Samson the man for India in a do-or-die game. Focus is never on him but he proves to be the game-changer.”

The 31-year-old Samson has been in and out of the Indian team and played just one group match against Namibia in the absence of opener Abhishek Sharma.

India brought back Samson in their Super Eights match against Zimbabwe to break up the all left-handed opening partnership of Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

India’s media were lavish in their praise for Samson, who saved India from a humiliating early tournament exit on home soil.

“Superman Sanju rescues India,” blazed the Times of India.

India coach Gautam Gambhir called Samson “world-class”.

“We all know how good a player Sanju is and it was all about backing him,” Gambhir told reporters. “Today was a day where he probably showed his true potential.”

Following early dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Samson steadied India’s innings against the Caribbean attack.

He registered the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase, surpassing Virat Kohli’s knocks of 82 against Australia and Pakistan.

“I actually felt that he never accelerated the innings. It was just very normal cricketing shots and I never saw him muscling the ball as well. That is the kind of talent he has,” Gambhir said.

Samson’s form had been in question after struggles earlier this year, including a poor outing in January’s five-match T20 international series against New Zealand where he scored only 46 runs including a golden duck.

“He had a tough series against New Zealand, so sometimes it’s important to give him a break as well, because you want to get the guy off that pressure situation as well,” the 44-year-old coach said.

“We always knew that whenever we needed him in the World Cup game, he’ll come and deliver it for us.” Gambhir highlighted the team’s philosophy of valuing collective efforts over big individual performances. He credited Shivam Dube’s late cameo, including two crucial boundaries, as well as Tilak Varma’s flexibility in batting positions.

“For too many years, we’ve only spoken about certain contributions. This is a team sport. And this will always remain a team sport,” Gambhir said.

“Those two boundaries are as important as Sanju’s 97. Because had Shivam not been able to hit those two boundaries. You wouldn’t have even spoken about Sanju.”

Samson, who made his debut in 2015, has played just 60 Twenty20 matches for India since.

“I always say, good things happen to good people who wait, who have a lot of patience,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

“It’s all his hard work.”

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026