E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Illegal ketchup, mayonnaise unit sealed in Lahore

APP Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 09:12am
A worker is seen working in a factory. —AFP/file
A worker is seen working in a factory. —AFP/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed an illegal production unit in Mian Mubarak Town, Nishtar Town, and destroyed 5,000 kilograms of substandard ketchup and mayonnaise worth Rs2.5 million, thwarting an attempt to supply the products to fast food restaurants during Ramazan.

The action was taken on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. A case has been registered against the owners and a fine of Rs300,000 imposed, while investigations are under way to trace the supply chain.

According to the DG, the raid was carried out after on-the-spot samples of ketchup and mayonnaise failed laboratory tests. The counterfeit products were being packed with labels of renowned brands to deceive consumers.

Officials found that non-food grade ingredients were being used in the preparation of the products.

Mandatory documentation and workers medical certificates were missing, while insects were present inside the unit. Ketchup was stored in dirty, rusted containers and the required product registration and packaging approvals were not obtained.

The DG informed that the attractively packed substandard mayonnaise was intended for distribution across Lahore city. He warned that the businesses involved in adulteration and food fraud would be shut down.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe