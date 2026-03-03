Illegal ketchup, mayonnaise unit sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed an illegal production unit in Mian Mubarak Town, Nishtar Town, and destroyed 5,000 kilograms of substandard ketchup and mayonnaise worth Rs2.5 million, thwarting an attempt to supply the products to fast food restaurants during Ramazan.

The action was taken on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. A case has been registered against the owners and a fine of Rs300,000 imposed, while investigations are under way to trace the supply chain.

According to the DG, the raid was carried out after on-the-spot samples of ketchup and mayonnaise failed laboratory tests. The counterfeit products were being packed with labels of renowned brands to deceive consumers.

Officials found that non-food grade ingredients were being used in the preparation of the products.

Mandatory documentation and workers medical certificates were missing, while insects were present inside the unit. Ketchup was stored in dirty, rusted containers and the required product registration and packaging approvals were not obtained.

The DG informed that the attractively packed substandard mayonnaise was intended for distribution across Lahore city. He warned that the businesses involved in adulteration and food fraud would be shut down.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026