FO denounces Indian defence minister’s ‘delusional, dangerously revisionist’ remarks about Sindh

Abdullah Momand | Baqir Sajjad Syed Published November 23, 2025
A file photo of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. — DawnNewsTV
The Foreign Office (FO) issued a strong condemnation on Sunday, denouncing Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s “delusional and dangerously revisionist remarks” about Sindh.

The FO’s rebuke came after the Indian media quoted Singh as saying: “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

According to Indian media outlets, Singh maintained while speaking at an event in Delhi that Sindhi Hindus from his generation never fully accepted the accession of the province to Pakistan.

Sindh has occasionally featured in Indian rhetoric on Pakistan, most often during heightened tensions or significant developments inside India.

Singh’s remarks at Sindhi Samaj Sammelan, an event of the Sindhi community, could have possibly been made to bolster political support by invoking historical and cultural claims.

The FO said in its response to the remarks that such statements revealed an “expansionist Hindutva mindset that seeks to challenge established realities and stands in clear violation of international law, the inviolability of recognised borders, and the sovereignty of states”.

“We urge Mr Rajnath Singh and other Indian leaders to refrain from provocative rhetoric that threatens regional peace and stability. It would be far more constructive for the Government of India to focus on ensuring the security of its own citizens, particularly vulnerable minority communities.

“It should hold accountable those who incite or perpetrate violence against them and address discrimination rooted in faith-based prejudice and historical distortions,” the FO statement read.

It added that India would also “do well to address the persistent grievances of the peoples in its northeast, many of whom continue to face systematic marginalisation, identity-based persecution, and cycles of state-enabled violence”.

“We call on India to take credible steps toward the genuine resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under occupation.

“Pakistan remains committed to [a] peaceful resolution of all disputes with India on the basis of justice, equity and established international legal norms. At the same time, as in the past, Pakistan is firmly resolved to safeguard its security, national independence and sovereignty,” the FO statement said.

Ties between Pakistan and India have worsened since a four-day military conflict between the two neighbours in May.

The conflict, the worst between the old foes in decades, was sparked by an attack on Hindu tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, said was backed by Pakistan. Pakistan has denied involvement, with the foreign ministry having questioned the credibility of India’s account of the events, saying it was “replete with fabrications”.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones during the four-day conflict, killing dozens of people, before agreeing to a ceasefire. Pakistan initially said it took down six Indian fighter jets during the conflict, including the French-made Rafale, and later increased the count to seven.

New Delhi acknowledged “some losses” during the conflict but denied losing six jets.

Since then, military and political leaders on both sides have issued strongly worded statements and warnings.

In early October, the Pakistani military had warned that any future conflict with India could lead to “cataclysmic devastation” and Islamabad would respond “resolutely, without any qualms or restraints”.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had come in the wake of provocative remarks by the top Indian civil-military leadership.

“In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian defence minister and its army and air chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.

In his remarks, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had warned Pakistan that it must “stop state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to retain its place on the map”.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh claimed without evidence that his country had “downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class” during the intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

For his part, Singh said during a speech: “Our soldiers have both weapons and high morale. No challenge can stand before us. Whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, we have the capability to deal with and defeat them all.”

Abdullah Momand is a journalist with Dawn News (TV) with seven years of experience across both print and electronic media. His reporting focuses on diplomacy, governance, and conflict. He can be found on X at @AbdullahMomandJ.

Baqir Sajjad Syed is the Foreign Affairs and National Security Correspondent for Dawn. His career of over 25 years spans print and broadcast journalism. He is a former UN Reham al-Farah Fellow and held a Pakistan Fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington, DC.

Baqir Sajjad Syed

Fajj
Nov 23, 2025 11:02pm
Empty rhetorics
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Nov 23, 2025 11:24pm
Our FO always responds with predictable, mundane responses instead of standing up strong and giving a fierce reply, they come up with the standard 40 year old weak replies, like please be nice India and behave, please and thank you.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 23, 2025 11:27pm
Rajnath cannot wish and create Raj at his whims. He should accept like Sikhs that, Hindu religion originated from Sindh adjoining Areas on the Banks of River Sindh and Hindu Lord Ram, according the Indian astrologists, was born over 7,200 years back, in Sindh. That makes Pakistan the holiest land of both Hindu and Sikh religions.
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 24, 2025 12:19am
The gentleman is delusional. They must be having problems at home, hence the statement to create a diversion.
Recommend 0
Adil
Nov 24, 2025 12:20am
Rajnath is delusional trying to ward off low morale and defeatism prevalent in Indian armed forces after May's humiliation.
Recommend 0
Maroof Shah
Nov 24, 2025 12:30am
Indian Muslims should consider Bangladesh as a model for other areas of Hindustan where the Muslims still form a sizable majority, allowing for the fact that in some areas of Gujrat or Kerela for example one would expect conversion to Islam to some extent.
Recommend 0
Waqar
Nov 24, 2025 01:16am
Border can be pushed to other side as well.
Recommend 0
Slndhu
Nov 24, 2025 01:24am
Delhi was the jewel of Islamic era and capital of sultans, poets, and scholars. Borders change, history surprises. Who knows tomorrow Delhi might even be titled as Pakistan’s capital.
Recommend 0
Insaan
Nov 24, 2025 02:00am
Indian Politicians and their far right Hindutva idealogical partners will suffer at the hands of its own citizens for their misadventure and political malice towards their own citizens. Pakistan should call for its egional and international partners and warn against any such future statements will be dealt with united front and s befitting strike at those involved in such terrorist provocational statements leading to surgical sanctions and strikes once and for all. It's high time
Recommend 0
WAHID UK
Nov 24, 2025 02:08am
Complete idiots. Not a single Sindhi would want to return to India. However, with the likes of Zardari in charge, this could change in the future. Proper and fair governance is needed.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 24, 2025 02:23am
@Nadeem Shah USA , On the contrary FO responded with appropriate reserve. Speaking softly while carrying a big stick is diplomatic wisdom. Alhamdolillah!
Recommend 0
Ejaz S
Nov 24, 2025 02:29am
He is right. The borders can change. Indian Punjab and Rajistan can also become part of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 24, 2025 03:47am
We can say that West Bengal will become part of Bangladesh. And South Indian states will finally become Dravida.
Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 24, 2025 04:27am
Strongest assurance of unted Pakistan is fair treatment of all citizens. Sindh is failing on that accoint.
Recommend 0
DAN
Nov 24, 2025 04:30am
@Mohsin, To be honest no one in India wants any part of Pakistan. The only bone of contention is Kashmir and hopefully the part in India remains in India and the part in Pakistan remains with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Kayhaan
Nov 24, 2025 04:33am
IndoPak rhetoric is stale and predictable.
Recommend 0
Lootra
Nov 24, 2025 04:39am
Why is there a need to react? He is talking to his internal audience just as politicians do all over the world. Borders don't change by just statements. Talk is cheap after all.
Recommend 0
Mujtaba Iqbal
Nov 24, 2025 08:48am
Stupid man. Muslim majority areas went to Pakistan during partition. Sindh is a Muslim majority province that went to Pakistan during partition. Why is Rajnath Singh crying now.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2025 07:55pm
Once again, the Foreign Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Sehban ismail
Nov 25, 2025 06:55pm
The FO reaction was measured, composed and solemn.
Recommend 0

