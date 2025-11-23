PMDC pledges to address concerns over admissions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has vowed to take all possible steps to address the concerns of students, parents and all stakeholders regarding admissions in medical and dental colleges.

The council said it was working on practical solutions as discussed in the recent meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services.

It is worth mentioning that the parliamentary committee, in a recent meeting, grilled the PMDC and suggested addressing the issues of candidates who appeared in the MDCAT. Moreover, the committee also directed the council to find a solution for the vacant seats in private medical and dental colleges, as a number of seats remain vacant or become vacant once a student leaves the college.

“The council is committed to ensuring that examination standards remain uniform, transparent and fair each year. Digitalisation and standardisation measures are being strengthened so that every student receives equal and merit-based opportunities,” it stated in a press release.

“To address the issue of vacant seats in medical and dental colleges, PMDC, together with universities and the Law Division, is preparing a legally sound and transparent plan to prevent seat wastage and ensure the timely placement of eligible candidates,” PMDC.

It also pledged to maintain close coordination with IBCC to ensure fairness between Cambridge-system and local board students.

“PMDC considers every student an essential part of the system and remains fully dedicated to safeguarding their academic interests. The council will continue to extend full cooperation at every forum to ensure maximum relief for students. Every decision of PMDC is guided by the principles of merit, transparency and adherence to national standards,” it said.

“The council reiterates its dedication to functioning as a professional, transparent and student-centred regulator. The council will continue strengthening Pakistan’s medical and dental education system, ensuring that it remains fair, credible and aligned with international benchmarks,” it added.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025