Three girls bag most of gold medals at UET convocation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 22, 2025
LAHORE: Over 2,400 graduates, 326 MS/MPhil and 33 PhDs were awarded degrees at the 32nd Convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Friday.

A total of 66 gold medals were awarded to 44 high-achieving students. Laiba Zubair from Chemical Engineering secured six gold medals, while Maida Azhar Butt from Civil Engineering and Tashfa Nadeem from Electrical Engineering secured five gold medals each. Students with the best final-year projects were also awarded cash prizes.

Punjab Governor and Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider presided over the convocation while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir presented the university’s annual performance report.

The convocation was attended by graduating students, faculty members, deans, administrative staff, and vice chancellors of various universities.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

