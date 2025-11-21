E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Arshad Nadeem hails mentors after Islamic Solidarity Games triumph

Dawn Sport Published November 21, 2025
Arshad Nadeem stands on the podium after receiving his gold medal for the men’s javelin throw at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Thursday night. — Photo via Instagram/25isg
The importance of humble beginnings was not lost on Arshad Nadeem as he reflected on his continued dominance of the upper echelons of men’s javelin, paying homage to his mentors who have guided him till this point.

The 28-year-old from Mian Channu made headlines last year after winning Pakistan’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and shattering the games record. Since then, he picked up a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships and defended his gold at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games this week.

“Almighty Allah has placed something unique in every human being that allows them to achieve their goals, but we don’t know how to use it,” Arshad said in an exclusive interview with the host orgainsers.

“For that a teacher is important, that teacher shapes you and guides you.”

The Pakistani superstar dabbled in cricket, football, and even kabaddi before narrowing his focus on javelin, where he caught the eye of Rashid Ahmed Saqi during a school competition and subsequently came under his tutelage.

He then began competing for Wapda, which offered him a job and financial support, and then trained under Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari.

“All the biggest titles I’ve won after the Tokyo Olympics was because of my coach Salman Iqbal Butt; he’s worked hard on me.

“Under his supervision, I’ve won some of the biggest titles and broken international records,” said the Olympic champion, who has 12 international medals to his name.

Sat comfortably with a cup of kahwa in his hand, Arshad reiterated his formula to success: hard work, and a good mentor.

“My answer will be the same: you should work hard. Whatever you put your hard work in, you’ll succeed. But for that you need to have a good teacher right by your side.”

The biggest thanks Arshad offered was to Allah. “He has granted me so much respect at the Islamic Solidarity Games, and no matter how much I thank Him, it will never be enough.”

He disclosed after his triumph on Wednesday night that he hasn’t fully recovered from calf surgery he had over the summer.

“I’m grateful that I’m standing on my feet today and I’ve won another gold medal here in Riyadh.”

Asfand Iqbal
Nov 22, 2025 12:23am
There was no competition, actual competition is when competing with real participants not 'ando mein kana raja'
Shahid
Nov 22, 2025 07:55am
Since the Olympics, Arshad's performances have been relatively substandard. While he then used to land around 90 meters, his recent performances have fallen to low 80s.
Altaf Mahmood
Nov 22, 2025 08:09am
What was the extent of throw۔ it's important to work on what matches Olympic standards۔ The recent world competition throw of 92۔meters by a black foreigner challenges Arshad Nadeem to match him in next olympics۔ In recent form، Arshad Nadeem is not reaching his best of 89 meters۔
