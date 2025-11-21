At least 19 killed, several injured in gas explosion at Faisalabad factory; police arrest owner

At least 19 people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a result of a gas explosion at a factory near Faisalabad’s Malikpur area, with the owner arrested later in the day as well.

An initial statement by Rescue 1122 said the incident took place early in the morning after the boiler of the factory exploded, causing the collapse of the building and nearby structures.

However, the rescue service later attributed the explosion to a gas leak, which was also confirmed in the statement issued by Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar’s office.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered on the state’s behalf by the police and mentioned 20 dead, with 19 named victims, and seven injured.

City police spokesperson Muhammad Tariq confirmed to Dawn that the Mansoorabad police had arrested the factory owner.

The statement by the commissioner’s office said no boiler was present in the factory, adding that four factories were operating in the Malikpur area. “A fire erupted in one of the factories due to gas leakage and engulfed the other factories as well.”

Seven houses in the area were also affected, the statement said. According to Rescue 1122, the explosion caused the roof of the factory and those of adjacent houses to collapse.

The statement by the commissioner’s office said that 17 bodies were pulled out from the rubble.

It said the injured were taken to Allied Hospital, and three were discharged after first aid while three were admitted to the burn unit.

It added that a five-member inquiry team was being constituted to probe the incident.

The statement said that the rescue operation at the site had been completed and the clearance process was under way. The situation was being monitored, it added, further quoting Commissioner Raja saying that “we share the grief of the heirs of those killed in this unfortunate accident”.

An earlier statement by Rescue 1122 detailed the rescue operation at the glue factory, saying that it was carried out under the supervision of the district emergency officer, and more than 20 ambulances and fire tenders took part in it.

It also said that the Faisalabad Control Room had received a call about the explosion at the glue factory at 5:28am.

Videos of the rescue work shared by Rescue 1122 showed workers combing through the rubble of buildings and looking for survivors.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident, a statement issued by her office said. It said she extended condolences to the bereaved families and sought a report on the incident from the Faisalabad commissioner.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar had directed that Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and all related agencies be provided full support.

In a statement, he said that police officers and officials should continue rescue operations to find people buried underneath the rubble. He also directed traffic police to ensure easy access to the site of the incident for ambulances and other rescue vehicles.

National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) Secretary General Nasir Mansoor expressed concern over the “tragic deaths of labourers” in the incident and expressed solidarity with their families, a press release issued by the labour organisation said.

It quoted Mansoor as saying: “Factories have turned into death [traps] for labourers and industrialists are doling out death certificates.” He further accused governments and the labour department of “criminal negligence”.

“The Punjab government is directly responsible for the labourers’ death,” he said, according to the press release.

The NTUF stressed that safe working conditions should be prioritised and demanded Rs3 million be given in compensation to the family of each labourer killed in the incident. The organisation also called for the provision of complete and free medical treatment for the injured.

Last year in April, a dozen workers were injured in a steam boiler explosion at a textile mill in Faisalabad. Rescue 1122 reported that as a result of the blast, not only did fire break out in the factory, but the roof of a hall also caved in.

FIR

The FIR was registered at the Mansoorabad Police Station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector (SI) Ehtesham Abbas under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 336B (causing hurt by use of corrosive substance) and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code; Sections 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) and 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

SI Abbas said he reached the spot and contacted the rescue teams to save people, requesting help from locals to aid the operation as well.

It said that the owner of the factory, the factory manager and the employees used dangerous chemicals and flammable substances in containers, due to which there was fear among locals who had also previously raised complaints to no avail.

“Many deaths have occurred due to the explosion of containers filled with these same dangerous chemicals and flammable substances,” the FIR said, naming 19 people and one unknown person among the dead, while seven were injured.

Additional input by Imran Gabol