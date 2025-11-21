E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Stocks add 711 points to overnight gains

Muhammad Kashif Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday turned in yet another bullish performance as investors continued building positions at attractive levels, pushing the benchmark index close to the 164,000-point barrier intraday.

According to Topline Securities Ltd, the PSX opened on a strong positive footing, extending overnight upbeat momentum as the benchmark index surged to an impressive intraday high of 1,591 points. Mid-session volatility did emerge, trimming early gains and pulling the index down to an intraday low of 420 points — though it remained in positive territory throughout the day.

Despite the fluctuations, the market held its ground and closed firmly in the green at 162,936, posting an increase of 710.66 points or 0.44 per cent. The day’s movement reflected a tug of war between cautious bears attempting to cap the rally and resolute bulls defending the upward trajectory.

Index-heavy stocks, including Mari Energies, Hub Power, Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum, and Systems Ltd, posted notable gains, collectively adding 476 points to the benchmark. On the flip side, Meezan Bank, Fauji Fertiliser, Pakistan Oilfield and Engro Fertiliser, together shaved 100 points off the index.

Investor participation re­­mained subdued, with total trading volume plun­ging 29.5pc to 725.86m shares, while the traded value dipped 21.8pc to Rs35.3 billion. Bank Makramah led the volume chart with 103 million shares changing hands.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said the PSX carried forward its bullish mome­ntum, hitting 163,818 in initial trade, but at the day’s high, investors started trimming their positions to take profits, which pulled the index to 162,647 intraday.

On the macro front, the Large-Scale Manufac­tu­ring output grew by 2.7pc year-on-year in Septem­ber, accompanied by a 2pc uptick on a month-on-month basis.

Moreover, repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign investments during July-October FY26 reached $1,137 million, up from $818m last year, an increase of $319m or 39pc.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe