Bulls return with 1,291-point rally

KARACHI: Despite persistent volatility, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a return of bulls as mid-session value-hunting helped the benchmark KSE 100 index to return to green territory after suffering losses in the last two sessions amid a dearth of any positive triggers.

According to Topline Securities Ltd, the index concluded the session on a decidedly positive trajectory, closing at 162,226.28 points, reflecting a gain of 1,291.07 points. The benchmark traded between a high of 162,741 and a low of 161,279, supported in part by Fauji Fertiliser increa­sed influence following its recent addition to the KMI-30 index effective Monday (Nov 24).

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said that as the index regained momentum above the 162,000 mark, investors were now watching whether this emerging strength could sustain and push the market back toward the upper band of its broader consolidation range of 160,000-170,000. “However, the 164,000-165,000 level can likely prove a resistance to achieve it,” he remarked.

Despite a bullish close, the trading volume plunged 33.38pc to 1.028 billion shares. However, the trad­­ed value rose 16.27pc to Rs45bn. WorldCall Tele­com led the volume chart with 160.1 million shares.

Bloomberg says retail investors helping extend PSX surge in 2025

According to a Bloomberg report, retail investors are contributing to the surge in the PSX, signalling a rare moment of confidence in local shares after years of volatility and political uncertainty. The KSE-100 index has risen by approximately 40pc in 2025, making it one of the best-performing markets in Asia. This increase is driven by government stability and promising returns, which are generating enthusiasm among a typically risk-averse population. As property prices stagnate and deposit rates have halved over the past two years, individual traders are increasingly turning to equities as an alternative investment option.

“We’re now seeing a liquidity-led rally,” said Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive Officer at Topline Securities Ltd. “Unless that liquidity finds a new avenue, the markets will likely stay strong,” he said.

Nearly 36,000 new trading accounts were opened in the September quarter, compared to 23,600 new registrations just three months back, according to Topline Securities. Tra­ding activity has also increased, with daily turnover topping $200 million in October, the highest since 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025