NA panel seeks reforms on MDCAT validity, nursing council governance

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health on Thursday called for urgent reforms regarding the validity of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), vacant seats in medical institutions and governance issues in the nursing council.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, deliberated on critical challenges related to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regulations, MDCATresult validity, vacant seats in medical and dental colleges, IBCC equivalency concerns and administrative issues within the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC).

The committee discussed the three-year validity period of MDCAT results, noting concerns that differing exam standards across years were creating inequity among students.

Members observed that both previous-year and current-year candidates had approached courts on the matter, underscoring the need for a clear and legally sound solution.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal assured the committee that although this year’s admissions could not be altered, the ministry was willing to consider amendments through Parliament as formally recommended by the committee.

The committee also reviewed the issue of vacant seats caused by students shifting between MBBS and BDS programmes. Proposals from the Committee chairman, vice chancellors of various universities and provincial representatives were discussed, including banning students from shifting to other medical colleges and universities, and accommodating waiting-list candidates to avoid seat wastage.

The minister directed PMDC, the Law Division and vice chancellors to present a joint, legally vetted proposal within two days.

Regarding the IBCC equivalency system, members raised concerns over the marking formula applied to foreign-system students, highlighting disparities between Cambridge and local board conversions.

The chair directed the parliamentary secretary for education, along with other members, to review the issue in detail and engage with IBCC to develop a viable and fair solution.

On PNMC matters, the committee expressed serious reservations over administrative irregularities. The minister confirmed that a meeting of the newly reconstituted council is expected to convene next week.

The ministry was directed to resolve all pending agenda items related to PNMC within one week.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Farah Naz Akbar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Farukh Khan, Sabheen Ghoury, Dr Darshan, Aliya Kamran and Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan.

Earlier, while visiting the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Health Minister Mustafa Kamal stressed the need to establish a local government system across the country and hinted at bringing the Population Ministry and National Curriculum under the purview of the federal government.

He said that under the 18th Amendment, the health sector was devolved to the provinces. While health and education should remain under provincial jurisdiction, he said discussions were underway on placing the Ministry of Population and the National Curriculum under federal control.

He said it was the responsibility of councillors and elected representatives to ensure clean streets, clean drinking water and improved local healthcare systems.

He added that local governments were essential for resolving issues related to health.

The minister noted that while many people aspire to go abroad, cities like London, New York and Shanghai cannot function without mayors even for a single day.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025