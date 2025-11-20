HRCP demands inquiry into ‘manhandling’ of Imran’s sisters outside Adiala Jail

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressed concern and called for an inquiry into the alleged mistreatment of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters by police as the former were camped outside Adiala Jail.

In a post on X today, HRCP expressed concerns over the reports of Imran’s sisters being “manhandled” and noted that the rights of prisoners’ families to meet their relatives and the right to peaceful assembly are protected under national and international human rights law.

“Witness and media accounts indicate that family members and party representatives were engaged in a peaceful protest when police intervened, allegedly using physical force,” the statement read.

“HRCP calls for a transparent inquiry and urges authorities to ensure the rights, safety and dignity of all involved are fully respected,” it added.

The PTI had held a protest outside the jail on Tuesday, where Imran is currently incarcerated, but the jail administration did not allow party leaders and the PTI founder’s family to meet him.

Subsequently, the party held a sit-in outside the jail and criticised the prison administration for violating the court order in this regard. In a post on X, the party alleged that Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan, among others, were “subjected to violence and picked up by police”.