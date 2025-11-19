PTI denounces ‘brutal’ attack on Imran’s sisters, will observe countrywide ‘black day’ on Friday

The PTI on Wednesday strongly condemned the Punjab government for unleashing “a reign of terror” on party founder Imran Khan’s sisters, party leaders, lawyers, and workers outside Adiala Jail, describing the act as utterly intolerable and completely unacceptable.

The party announced that the opposition alliance would observe a countrywide ‘black day’ on Friday to demand the restoration of the Constitution, the rule of law and ‘real freedom’, as Imran repeatedly stated that the nation was left with no choice but to choose between freedom and death.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Imran’s sisters — Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi — as well as Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and other party leaders, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja condemned the acts carried out on Tuesday night and issued a stern warning to the authorities.

He stated that the PTI continued to urge those in power to abandon their “reckless arrogance” and act responsibly before it was too late. Raja emphasised that it was the undeniable constitutional right of Imran’s sisters to meet their brother — a right no authority could take away.

The PTI secretary general warned that no society could survive, let alone progress, without the freedom of speech, press, conscience and an independent judiciary.

“We are confronting a power structure intoxicated by its own might, blind to morality and law,” he said, vowing, “We will expose this tyranny, for God’s justice may be silent but is relentless — no oppressor will escape it.”

Speaking on the occasion, Aleema denounced the alleged assault on her sister and others by police units.

She alleged that a female officer openly directed male personnel to beat the protesters.

“Yesterday, our people, including MPAs and MNAs, were subjected to violence,” Aleema said.

Imran’s sister claimed that the PTI founder was placed in solitary confinement while party members peacefully exercised their court-approved right to demand justice.

She recalled that police allegedly threw 71-year-old Noreen to the ground, dragged her, forcibly pulled women’s dupattas, slapped them and beat young girls, locking them in vans with male detainees.

“Women officers, armed with batons, acted as Gullu Buttnis, and one even directed the others, shouting: ‘Beat them,’” she added.

“Do you think that by beating us you can silence us? We will return and you cannot intimidate us,” Aleema vowed.

She further asked, “Is this country now ruled by gangsters?”

Imran’s sister affirmed that the family would continue to stand outside the jail for her brother, exposing oppressors and injustice.

Aleema recalled that on August 4, 2023, a day before his arrest, Imran was asked to leave the country.

“But he made it clear: I will not abandon my country,” she said, highlighting his 500-day-long trial without personal demands.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the treatment and manhandling of Imran’s sisters, stating that such coercive and arbitrary tactics could not break the courage of the family, party leaders or workers.

He vowed that the party would continue to strive for the country’s real independence, true democracy, constitutional supremacy and judicial independence come what may.

Noreen vowed that the nation would never forget the tragedies of May 9 and November 26.

“Those who have played with the lives of innocent people will never find peace,” she said, expressing gratitude to those on social media who continued “exposing the truth despite immense pressure”.

“Every act of oppression will be accounted for,” she declared. Noreen stated that the authorities had crossed all limits — assaulting citizens, demolishing homes and smashing mobile phones to silence the people.

“This brutality will not erase the truth, nor break the resolve of the people,” she asserted.

She noted that her son, Hassan Niazi, remained imprisoned, yet the “oppression outside jail is even more frightening”.

Recounting her own ordeal, Noreen said, “I still do not know where they took the woman who grabbed me. She pulled me by my hair, threw me to the ground and dragged me across the road.”

Noreen praised those facing military trials for their bravery and unwavering resolve despite intimidation.

Uzma expressed deep concern over her brother’s condition, stating that he had been in solitary confinement for the past two weeks.

“Yesterday, we simply requested permission to see him to ensure his well-being,” she said. She added that Imran urged the nation to prepare, declaring that the time had come to choose between freedom or death.

“If they want to beat us, let them. If they want to throw us in jail, let them. We are not afraid.“

Abbas too condemned the treatment of women outside Adiala Jail, calling the manhandling and snatching of headscarves an “unforgivable national disgrace”.

“No civilised society, culture, or moral framework — legal, religious or traditional — permits violence against women. What happened yesterday stains our collective conscience,” he said.

“What crime has the PTI founder committed? His sole ‘offence’ is speaking the truth and standing fearlessly with the people,” he remarked.

Abbas described the movement as unstoppable, highlighting this Friday’s countrywide ‘black day’, symbolised by black flags and ribbons, as a “decisive moment”.

“All notions of lifetime immunity violate the Holy Quran, Sunnah and Constitution — a false idol born of fear,” he added, urging critics of Imran to emulate his “integrity, courage, and commitment to justice” rather than harbouring hatred.

KP Minister Meena Khan Afridi said that after the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the path to justice had become extremely difficult, yet the judiciary must at least ensure the implementation of its own orders.

He noted that Imran’s sisters and elected representatives reached Adiala Jail in full accordance with court directives, yet in the freezing cold, they were assaulted with water and police unleashed further violence.

Afridi warned the station house officer involved in the events that “only your uniform shields you” and asked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nwaz how she could authorise violence against women. He said KP would seek action and vowed they would return until allowed to meet Imran.