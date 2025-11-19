E-Paper | February 28, 2026

US, European countries call on Iran to work with UN watchdog

AFP Published November 19, 2025
The Iranian flag flutters outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 6, 2023. — Reuters/File
The Iranian flag flutters outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 6, 2023. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iran must “cooperate fully” with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, according to a draft resolution submitted to the agency’s board by Britain, France, Germany and the United States, and seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have repeatedly flared in recent years, with relations being further strained in the wake of a 12-day war in June that saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

Since the war, agency inspectors have not been granted access to key nuclear sites such as Fordo and Natanz, which were hit in the strikes in June, but they have been able to visit other sites.

The draft, which is expected to be voted on by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during its meeting this week, stresses that it is “imperative” for Iran to comply with its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

It also urges Iran to provide “access that the agency requests”. Last week, the IAEA called on Iran to allow it to verify its enriched uranium inventories, especially its sensitive stockpile of highly enriched uranium that was “long overdue”, according to a confidential report seen by AFP.

“Iran has failed over the past five months to provide the IAEA with requested information regarding the status of its enriched uranium stockpiles and safeguarded nuclear facilities,” the resolution reads.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the country had no undeclared uranium enrichment sites.

Araghchi added there was “no enrichment” taking place at present because the sites were damaged in the recent war with Israel.

The assertion came after US media outlets, including the Washington Post and the New York Times, reported that Iran had accelerated construction at a secret underground nuclear site called “Pickaxe Mountain”, or Kuh-e Kolang, near its Natanz facility.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a 12-day war during which the US briefly joined with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

In the aftermath of the war, Tehran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA and restricted the watchdog’s inspectors from accessing the bombed sites, accusing it of bias and failing to condemn the attacks.

During Sunday’s forum in Tehran, Iranian officials warned the UN body against adopting an anti-Iran resolution.

“In case of a resolution, Iran will consider a review of its relations with the IAEA and will conduct a fundamental review,” said Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Rights on paper
Updated 26 Feb, 2026

Rights on paper

The report assigns Pakistan a legal frameworks score of 46.68, far below the global average of 67.
Terrorists’ reach
26 Feb, 2026

Terrorists’ reach

AT least nine police personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday, bringing into focus both the...
Airport mess
26 Feb, 2026

Airport mess

THE chaos at the country’s major airports seems to be subsiding, with some order gradually restored after the...
Dawn News English
Subscribe