E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Punjab govt forms 12 JITs to probe cases against TLP

Asif Chaudhry Published November 19, 2025
Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9. — AFP/File
Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Punjab government has formed 12 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe several cases registered against the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Lahore and Sheikhupura districts, it emerged on Wednesday.

The teams were notified by the provincial home department in similar notifications, of which 11 are dated November 6 and one was issued on October 31.

According to the notifications, seen by Dawn, the provincial government ordered the formation of five JITs under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 for as many cases registered against the TLP in Sheikhupura district. Of these, four cases have been registered in Muridke tehsil and one in Ferozewala tehsil.

Another seven JITs have been formed to carry out the investigation in as many cases registered in Lahore. Of these cases, three have been registered in the Nawankot area, three in Shahdara Town and one in the Ravi Road area.

For the cases registered in Sheikhupura, each JIT will comprise six members, including a superintendent of police (SP), sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), station house officer (SHO), investigating officer (IO), a representative from the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and any co-opted member.

For the cases lodged in Lahore, each JIT is to have five members, including SP Investigation, DSP Investigation, IO, a representative from CTD in the rank of DSP and any co-opted member.

The notifications further added that the “convener of the JIT shall depute one of the members of the JIT, for the purpose of submission of the report,” as required by Section 19(1) of the ATA 1997.

Crackdown on TLP

In recent weeks, the Punjab government has intensified action against the TLP following a ban imposed on the party after a violent clash between TLP protesters and law enforcement personnel in Muridke last month.

The now-banned group had launched a protest march in support of Gaza and Palestine, planning to reach Islamabad and stage a demonstration outside the US embassy. However, the group’s movement was thwarted as violent clashes erupted, with reports of party workers attacking law enforcement agencies.

Subsequently, the federal government imposed a ban on the party at the request of the Punjab government, concluding that TLP was “involved in terrorism and violent acts”.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to look for TLP Chief Saad Rizvi and his brother Anas Rizvi, whose disappearance has seemingly baffled the Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies.

The TLP chief and his brother were marked as high-profile targets by the Punjab police for being wanted in more than 100 first information reports lodged against them.

On October 29, the duo, including 21 other senior TLP leaders, were placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from travelling abroad.

A senior officer in the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore told Dawn on Nov 13 that so far, Lahore police have reportedly arrested a total of the group’s 1,250 key members, including their financiers and the workers wanted in over 100 criminal cases.

The official said the provincial capital has been the hub of activities of the TLP’s top leadership and other workers for housing the headquarters of party.

So, the major focus of the police remained on arrests of the hardcore members of the TLP from Lahore.

A list of the targeted TLP members was prepared on the basis of the geofencing carried out in Lahore’s route that they had used to launch the march on Islamabad and in Muridke, where they had encountered the LEAs.

The second list provided to all the 85 police stations of Lahore was of the financiers, the police official said, adding that the crackdowns continued daily.

As per sources, the sufferings of the families of the ‘wanted’ TLP members have increased manifold due to the frequent police raids at their homes.

A majority of the families have locked their houses and gone into hiding to avoid a police crackdown.

On Tuesday, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari detailed that assets worth Rs23.40 billion belonging to the TLP had been frozen, along with 92 bank accounts linked to the organisation.

Pakistan

Asif Chaudhry is a crime and health reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on uncovering corruption and highlighting systemic failures within the public sector. He can be found on X at @asif_28.

Asif Chaudhry

Read more

Gen Pasha read.
Nov 19, 2025 03:20pm
Smash the TLP , strike first , strike hard , no mercy
Recommend 0
Akmal Mir
Nov 19, 2025 06:51pm
I am no fan of TLP but this whole thing of suddenly TLP becoming ‘enemy of the state’ from hero to zero. If it was so bad why was it allowed to wreck havoc for so many years. The sudden crackdown will only serve to make it more popular.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

WITH a breakdown in diplomatic channels, mainly because of the Afghan Taliban’s lack of will to control...
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe