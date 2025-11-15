Clashes mar Sindh lawyers’ convention in Sukkur held against 27th amendment; 5 detained

Police detained five people on Saturday after clashes broke out at the All Sindh Lawyers’ Convention in Sukkur to protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

A group of lawyers at the convention, held at the Sukkur District Bar, began shouting slogans against President Asif Ali Zardari, whereas another group of lawyers began chanting in the president’s favour.

The disorder intensified with the involvement of plainclothes individuals when a verbal altercation and scuffle broke out between them and lawyers.

Meanwhile, some of the protesting lawyers reportedly held five outsiders, who were in plainclothes and entered the lawyers’ convention, and began beating them up. Advocate KB Laghari said the five individuals were apprehended and handed over to the police.

He asserted that “lawyers are brothers, and no one can make us fight”.

Laghari added that Sukkur District Bar Association President Qurban Ali Malano felt unwell during the unrest and was moved to the hospital due to his deteriorating condition.

PPP workers allegedly caused disruption

The outsiders who caused the clash and disorder during the lawyers’ convention were said to be PPP workers.

The central figure of the conflict was reported to be Mairaj Gopang, a worker of the PPP’s Shaheed Benazir Division and an office-bearer of the Peoples Students Federation (PSF).

According to lawyers, the disturbance began when Karachi Bar General Secretary Rehman Korai mentioned the name of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar during his speech.

Upon hearing this, the alleged PPP workers attacked the lawyers’ leadership, including Aamir Nawaz Waraich, Malano, Laghari, Haseeb Jamali and Shafqat Raheem, during the speech.

Although other lawyers present tried to protect their leadership, the senior lawyers received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The individuals then began chanting slogans of “Long Live Bhutto” when police brought them to the C-Section Police station.

Syed Zain Shah, president of the Sindh United Party and convener of the Save Sindh River Movement, strongly condemned the attack.

He asserted that this action was not only an attack on the legal fraternity but also a clear assault on the Constitution, law, democratic values and freedom of expression.

Lanjar takes notice

Lanjar took a strong notice of the incident. In a strongly-worded statement, the home minister expressed regret over the incident and termed the attack on lawyers as highly condemnable.

He stated that those involved in the assault would face strict legal action in accordance with the law.

Lanjar emphasised that lawyers were his own community, akin to family, and urged the legal fraternity to avoid internal disputes and maintain unity and discipline.

The minister further said that the government would take every possible step to ensure the safety and protection of lawyers. The home minister added that a full investigation was already ordered and responsibility would be determined following the inquiry.

Lanjar said restoring a peaceful environment remained a top priority of the government, and all necessary measures were being taken in this regard.