E-Paper | February 24, 2026

Clashes mar Sindh lawyers’ convention in Sukkur held against 27th amendment; 5 detained

Waseem Shamsi Published November 15, 2025
Scenes from commotion at the All Sindh Lawyers’ Convention in Sukkur on Saturday. — screengrab
Scenes from commotion at the All Sindh Lawyers’ Convention in Sukkur on Saturday. — screengrab
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Police detained five people on Saturday after clashes broke out at the All Sindh Lawyers’ Convention in Sukkur to protest against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

A group of lawyers at the convention, held at the Sukkur District Bar, began shouting slogans against President Asif Ali Zardari, whereas another group of lawyers began chanting in the president’s favour.

The disorder intensified with the involvement of plainclothes individuals when a verbal altercation and scuffle broke out between them and lawyers.

Meanwhile, some of the protesting lawyers reportedly held five outsiders, who were in plainclothes and entered the lawyers’ convention, and began beating them up. Advocate KB Laghari said the five individuals were apprehended and handed over to the police.

He asserted that “lawyers are brothers, and no one can make us fight”.

Laghari added that Sukkur District Bar Association President Qurban Ali Malano felt unwell during the unrest and was moved to the hospital due to his deteriorating condition.

PPP workers allegedly caused disruption

The outsiders who caused the clash and disorder during the lawyers’ convention were said to be PPP workers.

The central figure of the conflict was reported to be Mairaj Gopang, a worker of the PPP’s Shaheed Benazir Division and an office-bearer of the Peoples Students Federation (PSF).

According to lawyers, the disturbance began when Karachi Bar General Secretary Rehman Korai mentioned the name of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar during his speech.

Upon hearing this, the alleged PPP workers attacked the lawyers’ leadership, including Aamir Nawaz Waraich, Malano, Laghari, Haseeb Jamali and Shafqat Raheem, during the speech.

Although other lawyers present tried to protect their leadership, the senior lawyers received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The individuals then began chanting slogans of “Long Live Bhutto” when police brought them to the C-Section Police station.

Syed Zain Shah, president of the Sindh United Party and convener of the Save Sindh River Movement, strongly condemned the attack.

He asserted that this action was not only an attack on the legal fraternity but also a clear assault on the Constitution, law, democratic values and freedom of expression.

Lanjar takes notice

Lanjar took a strong notice of the incident. In a strongly-worded statement, the home minister expressed regret over the incident and termed the attack on lawyers as highly condemnable.

He stated that those involved in the assault would face strict legal action in accordance with the law.

Lanjar emphasised that lawyers were his own community, akin to family, and urged the legal fraternity to avoid internal disputes and maintain unity and discipline.

The minister further said that the government would take every possible step to ensure the safety and protection of lawyers. The home minister added that a full investigation was already ordered and responsibility would be determined following the inquiry.

Lanjar said restoring a peaceful environment remained a top priority of the government, and all necessary measures were being taken in this regard.

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 24 Feb, 2026

Afghan strikes

IN the wake of the recent wave of terrorist attacks targeting Pakistan, with most of the atrocities linked to ...
Tug of war
24 Feb, 2026

Tug of war

THE timing may be questioned, but the issue is not new. The PPP and the MQM-P are once again engaging in their old...
Easier CNIC access
24 Feb, 2026

Easier CNIC access

NADRA’S decision to issue CNICs to first-time applicants without requiring them to produce a birth certificate is ...
Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
Dawn News English
Subscribe