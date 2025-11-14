E-Paper | November 18, 2025

President Zardari accepts resignations of SC judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah

News Desk Published November 14, 2025
A photo combination of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah (L), President Asif Ali Zardari (C), and Justice Athar Minallah (R). — SC website and Geo News screengrab/File
A photo combination of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah (L), President Asif Ali Zardari (C), and Justice Athar Minallah (R). — SC website and Geo News screengrab/File
President Asif Ali Zardari has accepted the resignations of Supreme Court judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah, a post on the President’s official X account said on Friday.

The two judges had handed in their resignations yesterday, hours after the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment was signed into law by the president, describing the legislation as an affront to the judiciary and the 1973 Cons­titution.

“I therefore resign as the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in full awareness of the reasons that compel it and in loyalty to the Constitution that has guided every step of my judicial life,” Justice Shah wrote in his 13-page resignation letter, issued in both English and Urdu. The letters were addressed to the president.

Justice Shah had described the amendment as a “grave assault on the Constitution” and said the 27th Amendment dismantled the Supreme Court of Pakistan, subjugated the judiciary to executive control and struck at the “very heart of our constitutional democracy”.

The amendment, he said, made justice “more distant, more fragile and more vulnerable to power”.

Justice Minallah, in his resignation letter, had regretted that the Constitution he had sworn to uphold and defend was “no more”.

“Much as I have tried to convince myself otherwise, I can think of no greater assault on its memory than to pretend that as new foundations are now laid, they rest upon anything other than its grave,” he bemoaned.

Both judges had recently written to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, requesting a full court meeting to consider the amendment.

There was no discussion on the 27th Amendment in today’s full court meeting called by CJP Afridi, according to a Supreme Court (SC) press release, which also said that the meeting gave its final approval to the SC Rules, 2025.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticised the two Supreme Court judges today for tendering their resignations, saying their “consciences only awakened after their monopoly was curtailed”.

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

musti sheikh
Nov 14, 2025 07:19pm
I am happy to see the comments section back after a long break due to unknown reasons.
PRADEEP SHETTY
Nov 15, 2025 12:00am
Bring it on. Amendment after amendment. Be ready for the 28th amendment too.
Noor
Nov 15, 2025 12:58am
@musti sheikh, No reason, it was only temporary censorship
Noor
Nov 15, 2025 01:00am
Why cannot you just allow all the comments to be published?
Hosla
Nov 15, 2025 02:02am
@musti sheikh, "unknown" reasons.
Nadeem Ilyas
Nov 15, 2025 02:33am
Comments section was closed due to the majority being against what is happening in Pakistan. So they don’t want people to express their views which are mostly pro Imran.
Syed Ali
Nov 15, 2025 09:25am
All President ,judges, minister elected Officials are subservient to an unammended Constitution if any changes are made to a Constitution to cover up or excuse somebodies wrong doings or failings then the Constitution stands negated .
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 15, 2025 07:06pm
Under the prevailing circumstances, what other options has he got in this case?
bhutta sharif
Nov 16, 2025 12:51am
a "Constitutional Dictatorship"
